ABP Ananda ‘Sharad Ananda’ is all set to capture the spirit of Durga Puja

Ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja festivities, West Bengal's most illustrious news channel, ABP Ananda has once again taken the spotlight with its flagship property 'Sharad Ananda'. Giving a month-long ode to the festival of Durga Puja, Sharad Ananda captures the true spirit and vividness of the biggest religious festival of West Bengal.

By combining all of its three properties – the channel has also incorporated a number of special integrations for brands. Time & again, Sharad Ananda has not only grabbed viewers' eyeballs but also provided tremendous value to the advertisers' monies.

Over the years, this iconic property has carved a special place in the heart of the Bengalis, having provided the most comprehensive coverage on the religious festivities. In fact, the all-encompassing property has not only created a strong brand equity in the market of West Bengal, but also withheld its no. 1 position consistently. Last year, ABP Ananda was the number one channel during Durga Puja days, having surpassed all GECs and movie channels. [(Source:-BARC, TG:-15+ ABC, Mkt:-WB, Period:-04TH OCT-08TH OCT(2019)].



What’s more is that, the channel has already started building the momentum for this year’s festive season as it once again transcends the viewership of GECs & movie channels, acquiring the lead in the West Bengal TV Universe. [Source: BARC; Universe; Mkt: West Bengal; Period: Wk12-28’20].



However, achieving this undisputed leadership in the highly competitive market of WB was not an easy feat. By the dint of various initiatives & shows under the umbrella of Sharad Ananda, ABP Ananda has completely embroiled itself into the culture & ethos of the state, through local, on-ground reportage. This year, under the flagship property, the channel will add some new segments to their programming bouquet.

Sharad Ananda will be telecasting 15+ programmes during prime-time & non-prime hours this year, ensuring that the viewers do not miss a thing – as jostling for a glimpse of the idols and decorations at pandals would not be possible with social distancing norms in place.



The main elements which will be covered in this this year’s programming include: Pujo Dekhun Ghore Boshe – A live telecast of puja rituals from the most well-known puja pandals of Kolkata on the days of Durga Puja. The telecast will be done with a multi-cam set up at each of the 6 puja pandals that the channel will have exclusive telecasting rights for; Tarokar Chokhe Taroka Pujo – In this segment, celebrities will visit political personalities and go to their local pujo pandal (if any), talking about their childhood pujo memories, while also exchanging anecdotes; Aamar Pujo – A special segment in which celebrities will visit pandals/pujo committees and share their idea of ‘the new normal pujo celebration’; Pujor Adda - In tune with the present scenario, Pujo addas will be conducted online this time, wherein Tollywood celebrities will participate in the talk-show from their homes.



Furthermore, the programming will be divided into two segments, Animated Segments and Special segments on Pooja days; the animated segments will include the following shows: Bahonder Baynakka – An animated comedy show featuring Devi Durga and Lord Shiva along with their Bahons, complaining about various social issues; Pujor Casebook – A fun-filled animated segment based on the features of the biggest social media website - Facebook, wherein mythological characters will host the show in different ways; Lastly, Sarod Sradhyanjali – a chat show which will talk about legendary Bengali personalities like Kishore Kumar, SD Barman, RD Barman, and Manna Dey.

In the special segments on Puja days, different segments will be covered which include the Chaturthi, Panchami, Sasthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami & Dashami with day long in-depth coverage from the region.

To make the festivities even more interesting, ABP Ananda also hosts the Sharad Ananda Shamman every year – a dedicated award show, in search for the best pujas in Kolkata and other districts. Sharad Ananda Samman has a total of 185 awards, spread across various divisions. This year, it will felicitate Pujas in different categories with special emphasis on safety measures. The prize distribution will be conducted on all 5 days of the Puja, keeping the excitement quotient up, throughout the festival. Another special segment of the award show, Jelaar Shera Pujo - The district version of the Sharad Ananda Samman will also take place this year.

All in all, the legendary property of ABP Ananda, ticks all the boxes – whether it’s programming, engagement through awards, on-ground reportage, or sponsorship opportunities; Sharad Ananda has it all.