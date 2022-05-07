Goafest 2022: TLG named Creative Agency of the Year

Wrapping the gala three-day celebration of creativity, Goafest 2022 on Saturday announced the winners of Abby One Show Awards in 14 categories, including Video Craft, Radio & Radio Craft, Branded Content & Entertainment, and Diversity, Equality & Inclusion.

The biggest winner for the night was TLG as it was named the Creative Agency of the Year. Famous Innovations ranked second in the category, FCB was third, followed by Enormous, Grey, Creativeland Asia, Havas, Cheil, Script room, and Mindshare.

Cheil India, TLG, and Good Morning Films picked the Specialist Agency of the Year awards in the Branded Content & Entertainment, Brand Activation & Promotion, and Video Craft categories, respectively.

The Audio Visual Digital category saw six gold winners. FCB Group India topped the charts bagging three trophies for ‘The Punishing Signal’, ‘The Mirror - #Seemeasiam’, and ‘Two Bins Life Wins’. Other gold winners were Grey Group for ‘Shaving Stereotypes- Barbershop Girls of India’, Enormous Brands LLP for ‘Jaquar Bath & Lights’ and TLG India for ‘Democracy’.

Enormous Brands LLP scooped two more gold in the Audio Visual TV/Cinema category for ‘Jaquar Bath & Lights’ campaign and another gold in the Branded Content & Entertainment category for ‘Christmas - Bodo Din, Bodo campaign.’

In the Branded Content & Entertainment category, Mindshare won for the ‘Apno Ko Apnaao’ campaign, Grey Group for ‘Shaving Stereotypes’ and FCB Group India for the ‘The Punishing Signal’ campaign.

FCB Group India maintained its winning spree, picking another gold in the Brand Activation & Promotion category for ‘The Punishing Signal’ campaign. The group also won the Young Abby gold for ‘Can an imaginary girl help real children?’

In the Out of Home/Ambient media category, Famous Innovations won gold for the ‘Avoid Humans - Deceit’ campaign while TLG India won gold for ‘There’s a Playlist for That’ campaign. Famous Innovations won the Grand Prix for ‘The Applegram’.

The Video Craft category saw eight awards. Early Man Film Pvt Ltd won three gold for the ‘Machine-Gun Mouth’ campaign, while Good Morning Films won four gold for the campaign ‘Chotu’ and one gold for the ‘ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo The Edge of the World’ campaign.The much-coveted Green and Red Abby gold was won by VMLY&R and Cheil India for ‘The Killer Pack’ and ‘OOHO Replies’, campaigns respectively. The Integrated Abby went to the Grey Group for the ‘Shaving Stereotypes’ campaign.

None could secure a gold in the Still Digital, Radio, Still Print, and DE&I categories.

