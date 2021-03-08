ZEEL recognises women talent in TV distribution industry through #WalaNahiWali campaign

TV broadcaster ZEEL is launching a unique campaign titled #WalaNahiWali for Women's Day which will highlight the contribution of women entrepreneurs in the male-dominated TV distribution industry. According to the broadcaster, the very presence of women leaders in the distribution fraternity is an extraordinary achievement that needs to be celebrated as women-run DPOs and LCOs are few and far between.



To recognise the contribution of women leaders among the distribution platform operator (DPO) and local cable operator (LCO) fraternity, ZEEL is bringing a video campaign on Women’s Day to bring to the forefront the contribution of women employees in the cable and satellite network.



Speaking about the campaign, ZEEL chief revenue officer - affiliate sales Atul Das said, "At ZEE, our constant endeavour has been to reach out to our partners with meaningful propositions that indicate our support to their business and organisations. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we wanted to celebrate the fantastic efforts made by women in our industry in shaping a more equal future. We wanted to recognise their acts of courage and determination and laud their extra-ordinary role in shaping the industry."



He further stated that the inspiration for this video campaign came from the fact that traditionally the partner operations have been considered a profession for men. "Each time we think of a platform operator, whether cable or DTH, the first image that comes to our mind is that of a man. As we all know, TV subscribers commonly use the word 'Cablewala' to refer to distribution partners. With this campaign, we would like to change this perception and emphasise that women partners and women employees in our partner organisations are equally instrumental in delivering entertainment to every viewer household."



The campaign will be run across social platforms to ensure reach to our key target audience. ZEEL’s corporate handles would also be carrying these promotions. "We would also be recognising our women partners by extending a gesture of appreciation to them. In addition to this, we would also be recognising a select set of women from the industry and showcasing their exemplary achievement in our newsletter BuzZEE, which goes out to the entire partner fraternity."



Das noted that the representation of women across industries including the TV distribution space is increasing steadily. "Women have stood at the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis as health care workers, caregivers, community organisers, and effective leaders in combating the pandemic. Even in the TV distribution space, our women partners have displayed strong resolve and immense courage in managing the business despite the multitude of challenges. We have several examples of women in leadership roles. ZEE believes in recognising their contribution and encouraging their endeavours and multi-tasking ability."



Queried about the gender balance in ZEEL's distribution team, Das responded by saying, "ZEEL is an equal opportunity employer and offers all employees a positive and comfortable working environment that extends the freedom to our women colleagues to do what they are capable of. We have been implementing processes to eliminate any gender biases. Our culture and policies have ensured that we attract diverse talent. Our leadership team across business segments have gender diversity."



To make the TV distribution segment more representative, Das said that it is important to design specific interventions to support our people as they navigate different stages of their personal and professional lives. "We believe that we are doing our part in creating an equitable, balanced, and fulfilling workspace which is the most ideal way to make all segments inclusive and representative."

Metrocast Network India Promoter & Partner Nisha Nagesh Chhabria said, "It gives me and my women colleagues a sense of immense pride to see the #WalaNahiWali campaign. Coming from a leading broadcaster like ZEE this is a fantastic recognition for all the women in our industry. I would like to thank ZEE for their initiative in making us feel so empowered and special on this International Women’s Day."

Ambika Electricals Managing Partner Sneha Nilesh Auti added, "ZEE has always been a pioneer, not only in starting the satellite television network in India but also highlighting topical moments. This time too, ZEE has surprised us by a Women’s Day campaign specially dedicated for our business. The film is warm and the message #WalaNahiWali is something close to my heart. When I started my career, I too faced many obstacles but was able to overcome them. Thanks to my family and colleagues, I managed to make a mark in my work life. Thank You ZEE and happy to be associated with the network."

Pune-based Intermedia Cable Communication's (ICC) Shirin Khan noted, ZEE has always come up with new innovative ways to support us in a partnered approach. Earlier last year, the Online payment campaign had really helped us in the pandemic scenario. This campaign however touched a deeper chord. The #WalaNahiWali campaign is really close to my own story. I joined my father’s business at a very young age and today, I manage it independently. ZEE’s team is one of the best team to work with and with this special and warm wish on International Women’s Day, it really feels great to be appreciated and acknowledged."

S. K. Network, Ranchi sole proprietor Kiran Devi stated, "It feels wonderful that ZEE has thought about women entrepreneurs in the industry and come up with a campaign celebrating our contributions. ZEE’s campaigns have given us an added courage to build our business during these challenging times. My team and I are grateful to ZEE for their ongoing support."

