ZEE5 annual revenue up 31% to Rs 549.6 crore in FY22

Zee Entertainment's video streaming business ZEE5 has seen a surge in its annual revenue even as the losses widened due to investments in content and marketing.



The OTT platform's FY22 revenue stood at Rs 549.6 crore, up 31% from Rs 419.1 crore in the previous fiscal.



The operating loss widened 12% to Rs 753.4 crore from Rs 672.6 in the previous fiscal. The EBITDA loss excludes costs incurred by the business on ZEEL network.



ZEE5's Q4 revenue swelled to Rs 161.4 crore, a 50.1% increase from Rs 107.5 crore in Q4 FY21. This was ZEE5's best quarter during the fiscal. EBITDA loss jumped 20% to Rs 195.2 crore from Rs 162.5 crore.



The platform's global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) was up 32.2 million to 104.8 million in Mar’22. Global Daily Active Users (DAUs) increased by 4.4 million to 10.5 million.



In terms of content slate, ZEE5 released 64 shows and movies (including 13 originals) during the quarter. The platform's average watch time per viewer per month stood at 214 minutes in Q4.



The impact releases during the quarter included titles like 'Mithya', 'Love Hostel', 'Bloody Brothers', and 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'.

Its Q1 FY23 slate includes titles like 'The Kashmir Files', Telugu film 'RRR', Telugu show 'Gaalivaana', 'Jhund', 'Abhay 3', and 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2'.

