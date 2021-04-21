Zee Studios devises multi-platform release for Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

Zee Studios has devised a simultaneous multi-platform release strategy for Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film will now be released in theatres worldwide; adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the government besides ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex which rests on India’s leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators i.e., Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.



Along with Salman Khan, the film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production Private Limited. The movie releases on the 13th of May 2021 on the occasion of Eid.



ZEE Studios is proud to be the first studio in India to be adopting a multi-format release worldwide. Speaking on this, Zee Studios chief business officer Shariq Patel shared, “The ongoing pandemic forced us to innovate, and we are proud to be the first to embark upon this new distribution strategy. While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we realized we’d be doing a disservice to Salman’s fans nationwide if we aren’t able to release theatrically in all Indian states. We sensed the need for a pay-per-view solution along with theatres, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience of viewing the film. There cannot be a better film than Radhe to offer the audiences who’ve been waiting for an out and out entertainer for over a year now. Radhe continues our network’s deep relationship with Salman Khan and we are looking to release the film in over 40 countries including theatrical release in major overseas markets.”



Salman Khan Films' spokesperson adds, “It’s imperative that we all come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation. We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience. We don't want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times."



ZEE5 India chief business officer Manish Kalra said, “We are thrilled to bring Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on ZEE5, India’s multi-lingual online storyteller for millions of entertainment seekers. We feel immensely proud to give this movie scale that it deserves and take it to each and every online screen present in the country via ZEE5. Our endeavour has always been to bring a fresh perspective to storytelling and democratise access to ZEE5's extensive library of content spanned across genres and languages for the audience to choose from. We are extremely excited to partner with Salman Khan and join him in making Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this year’s biggest blockbuster.”



The film will have a theatrical release and will be available in theatres in all Indian states where the theatres are operational as per COVID protocols. A wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories including Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Europe is also being planned. It will also be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since the lockdown last year.

