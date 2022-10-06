Xiaomi selects AVOW as their core agency in EMEA, SEA, and LATAM

Xiaomi, a mobile Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), has onboarded AVOW, an agency working in the mobile OEM user acquisition space, as its official core agency for the entire regions of EMEA, SEA, and LATAM.

“In India, this partnership will be crucial for mobile marketers, app developers and brands looking to use OEM advertisement placement to reach previously untapped user audiences and make inroads into Xiaomi’s massive user base,” the company said.

Through this representation, AVOW will undertake all media sales activities for Xiaomi’s Ad Platform (Mi Ads) the awarded regions and will interact as the main point of contact to manage a 360-degree execution of mobile ad campaigns on the platform - including media inventory buying, campaign set up, result measurement and campaign optimization. Brands and agencies looking to leverage the Mi Ads platform will now gain access to exclusive ad formats and reach untapped users from Xiaomi’s diverse user base via AVOW’s international teams, who will offer managed campaigns as well as brand awareness activities.

"We are stoked to enter this new chapter in our cooperation with Xiaomi. Our long-term partnership is built on trust and our aligned visions toward the contribution to the mobile advertising industry. This new challenge will strengthen our alliance, and allow us to offer unique opportunities for mobile marketers to access some of Xiaomi’s most extensive markets in EMEA, SEA, and LATAM”, says Ashwin Shekhar, CEO and Co-founder AVOW.

