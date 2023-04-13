WhatsApp has announced new security features
Account Protect, Device Verification, Automatic Security Codes are the new features
“At WhatsApp, we believe that your messages should be as private and secure as an in-person conversation. Protecting your personal messages with default end-to-end encryption is the foundation of that security, and we'll never stop building new features to give you extra layers of privacy, and more control over your messages.
A lot of this work happens behind the scenes without you having to do a thing. Today, we’re excited to tell you about some of the additional security features we’ll be adding in the coming months,” the company said in a release.
The features are below:
Account Protect: If you need to switch your WhatsApp account to a new device – we want to double check that it’s really you. From now on, we may ask you on your old device to verify that you want to take this step as an extra security check. This feature can help alert you to an unauthorized attempt to move your account to another device.
Device Verification: Mobile device malware is one of the biggest threats to people’s privacy and security today because it can take advantage of your phone without your permission and use your WhatsApp to send unwanted messages. To help prevent this, we have added checks to help authenticate your account - with no action needed from you - and better protect you if your device is compromised. This lets you continue using WhatsApp uninterrupted. Go deeper on the tech here.*
Automatic Security Codes: Our most security conscious users have always been able to take advantage of our security code verification feature, which helps ensure you are chatting with the intended recipient. You can check this manually by going to the encryption tab under a contact’s info. To make this process easier and more accessible to everyone, we’re rolling out a security feature based on a process called “Key Transparency” that allows you to automatically verify that you have a secure connection. What it means for you is that when you click on the encryption tab, you’ll be able to verify right away that your personal conversation is secured. For those interested in going deeper into the tech, click here.**
These are three additional ways we’re helping secure your account. While there’s many things we can do to make security easy for everyone, there are two features that only you can turn on: two-step verification and use of end-to-end encrypted backups. If you’re already using both, please tell your friends about them so more people can benefit from these layers of security too.
4/20 the final date for removing blue checks: Elon Musk
Twitter had earlier set the last date on April 1
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 10:13 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk tweeted that the last date for removing lecacy blue checks will be 20 April, 2023. It means that anyone with a legacy verified account on Twitter with a blue mark will have to pay to maintain the checkmark. The accounts that will subscribe to Twitter blue get to keep their blue checkmarks.
Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023
However, the date is of significance since it coincides with World Cannabis Day, observed by marijuana enthusiasts around the world for cannabis liberalization and legalization. Given that Musk is a vocal supporter of cannabis culture, it's unsure whether the post is made in jest.
Twitter had earlier announced the final date for blue check removal on April 1 from verified users who didn't subscribe to the $8 monthly subscription service. Apart from New York Times, no other account has lost its check mark ever since the announcement was made.
AIDF urges court to stop Google’s in-app billing system
The petition was filed on April 10
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 6:53 PM | 1 min read
The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) has reportedly asked the Delhi High Court to suspend Google’s new in-app billing fee system until the CIC investigates the charges of alleged non-compliance against the tech giant.
According to one of the media reports, the ADIF has told CIC the new system still charges them a high service fee despite a directive in October to allow use of third-party billing services for in-app payments.
In its April 10 filing at the Delhi High Court, ADIF argues that the antitrust body is yet to hear its complaint.
Twitter merges into X Corp
Elon Musk’s latest tweet confirms the merger
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 2:25 PM | 1 min read
Twitter Inc has merged into X Corp. On Tuesday noon, Elon Musk tweeted the letter “X” and left the internet in a frenzy.
X— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023
As per a court filing, “X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp.” The filing is in response to an ongoing case between Laura Loomer and Twitter, who accused the company of violating federal racketeering laws when it banned her account in 2019.
The move comes after a spate of layoffs by the social media company and a number of operational changes for the platform.
In April 2022, Musk formed a trio of holding companies as part of his bid to acquire Twitter Inc. with each having a variation of the name “X Holdings”.
Prime Video India inks licensing deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution
The partnership is for offering original shows across genres
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Prime Video has announced the expansion of its offering with television series from Paramount Global Content Distribution to Prime and Prime Video Mobile Edition members in India.
The specially curated slate features original shows across genres, including two series from Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan: Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 starring Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award® winner Dianne Wiest, which follows the McLusky family who are power brokers in a Michigan town where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry, and the limited series 1883 Season 1, the prequel to “Yellowstone” starring Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott and Grammy Award® winners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, capturing the Dutton family’s origin story as they embark on a journey west to flee poverty and seek a better future. Additional series include The Stand Season 1, a limited series based on Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The Stand Season 1 stars Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård, from the ground-breaking Star Trek universe, comes the multiple award winning series Star Trek: Discovery, seasons 1-4 starring Sonequa Martin-Green and Executive produced by Alex Kurtzman.
The deal also features other popular original shows, including Californication, Dexter, The Good Wife, NCIS, Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, Reign, The Great, Seal Team, Under the Dome, Munich Games and Parot.
"We are delighted to announce that a curated selection of Paramount Global content is available for streaming to Prime Members in India at no extra cost," said Manish Menghani, Director - Content Licensing, Prime Video, India. "The slate includes a diverse mix of genres from fantasy and adventure to drama and sci-fi, with each show featuring a stellar cast. At Prime Video, our goal is to make it easy for customers to get deeply immersed in the best stories from the most prolific storytellers and studios around the world. We are certain Indian viewers will enjoy these award-winning shows that have resonated with audiences worldwide," he further added.
IPL, Holi and Women’s Day dominate March readership trends: Taboola
Taboola’s India Readership Insights for March 2023 identifies themes that engaged Indian readers through the month
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 10:58 AM | 2 min read
Taboola has released the readership insights for March 2023 using Topic Insights to analyse real-time audience data to identify some themes that have engaged Indian readers throughout the month.
The surge in pageview traffic revealed insights into the diverse interests of Indian audiences in content across sports, festivals, and social events. Here are some of the key insights revealed from the readership trends for March 2023:
Sports: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a highly anticipated T20 cricket league in India that typically starts in March, featuring some of the top cricket players from around the world. However, this year the league commenced in April. Mumbai Indians, one of the IPL franchises, recently unveiled a new jersey for the upcoming IPL 2023 season, which features their traditional blue and gold colors, along with a unique design featuring a gold pinstripe and the "MI" logo on the front. The jersey showcases the team's sponsors, Samsung, and DHL, on the front and back, respectively.
In other sports news, the Taboola Newsroom witnessed an impressive 1059% surge in readership in the past 45 days. Big sports events present an excellent chance for marketers to maximize their campaign's reach and efficiency by targeting relevant sports audiences, whose traffic is known to increase predictably during such events. A highly effective way to take advantage of this opportunity is by using high-impact packages that combine all sports-related audiences across the Open Web in India.
Festival and Social Events: The Taboola Newsroom saw a 1156% rise in readership regarding Holi. Similar to major sporting events, festivals also offer a golden opportunity for marketers to tap into an audience that is actively seeking out gift ideas for their loved ones. Smart brands can start planning their campaigns well in advance of the festive season in the latter half of the year, as it is sure to be a significant event. By leveraging contextual targeting, brands can effectively reach consumers as they research and browse gift options for their loved ones.
Meanwhile, the International Women's Day, celebrated worldwide on March 8, saw a 189% increase in readership on the Taboola Newsroom.
OTT changing the way Indians consume entertainment
Guest Column: Avinash Raj, CEO and Co-Founder of Mitwa TV, writes that while OTT platforms are gaining popularity there is concern about the explicit content
By Avinash Raj | Apr 11, 2023 9:42 AM | 3 min read
The Indian OTT (Over-The-Top) industry has witnessed a tremendous boom in recent years, with the increasing availability of high-speed internet and affordable smartphones. OTT platforms have gained immense popularity among Indian audiences and have changed the way Indians consume entertainment. However, the growing popularity of these platforms has also led to concerns about their impact on Indian society, particularly with regards to the increasing vulgarity and explicit content.
The Indian OTT industry has come a long way since its inception in 2012. Initially, it was dominated by international players but over the years, Indian players like have also emerged as major players in the market. This has led to increased competition and a greater variety of content for consumers to choose from.
One of the main reasons for the success of OTT platforms in India is the diverse range of content they offer. From international shows and movies to regional content in different Indian languages, these platforms cater to the varied tastes and preferences of Indian audiences. This has led to a democratization of content, with smaller, niche productions finding a platform to showcase their work and reach a wider audience.
However, this has also led to concerns about the content being produced and the impact it has on Indian society. A number of shows and movies on Indian OTT platforms have been criticized for their explicit content, including scenes of violence, sex, and drug abuse. While some argue that this is a reflection of changing societal norms and a move towards greater freedom of expression, others worry that it is leading to a coarsening of Indian culture and values.
With these platforms being easily accessible on smartphones, there is a worry that children and teenagers are being exposed to content that is inappropriate for their age. This has led to calls for stricter regulation and monitoring of content on these platforms.
In response to these concerns, the Indian government has proposed new regulations for OTT platforms. These regulations would require platforms to self-classify their content into different age categories and ensure that children are not exposed to inappropriate content. They would also require platforms to set up a grievance redressal mechanism to address complaints about content.
In conclusion, the Indian OTT industry has brought about a revolution in the way Indians consume entertainment, offering a diverse range of content and opportunities for smaller, niche productions. However, concerns about the increasing vulgarity and explicit content on these platforms have raised questions about their impact on Indian society, particularly on children and young adults. While the proposed regulations may address some of these concerns, there is still a need for greater awareness and responsible content creation to ensure that Indian culture and values are not eroded by the content being produced.
Our contribution as Mitwa TV is to provide best of family entertainment with our Indian Culture and moral values to our Society with Freemium model Hindi Heartland dialect for global reach since inception.
Advertisers are increasing focus on optimisation to reach high-value users: Simon Dussart
Simon ‘Bobby’ Dussart, CEO, Adjust, a global mobile marketing analytics platform, shared with e4m insights from a recent report on mobile app trends, the influence of CTV and more
By Shantanu David | Apr 11, 2023 9:02 AM | 4 min read
Despite economic headwinds, a surfeit of global crises, and a seemingly assured grim dystopian future, things aren’t all bad. For instance, advertising spends have increased as more and more people tune in to zone out. Simon ‘Bobby’ Dussart, CEO, Adjust, a global mobile marketing analytics platform, spoke to exchange4media on verticals that are helping the advertising domain to expand, the resurgence of gaming and entertainment, and where CTV ads fit into the funnel.
“I think the main surprises that we've had when it comes to 2023, is that in 2022, we saw this contraction as companies weren't really sure what was going to happen when it comes to their spend, or about how they want to grow, what they wanted to do, because it was a time of uncertainty and fears of the economy shrinking. What we're seeing since Q4, and that trend in Q1 is continuing is that there's a bit of a reversal on that trend,” Dussart says, noting that companies were being a bit more optimistic and bullish with their ad spends.
Adjust recently released its annual Mobile App Trends report, which showed upward momentum for e-commerce, fintech and gaming apps thus far in 2023. While 2022 marked the industry's first-ever slowdown, 2023’s early indicators show a turnaround is already well underway — with mobile app installs trending upward in e-commerce (+4%), fintech (+13%), and gaming (+10%) against their 2022 averages.
The report — based on datasets totalling more than 100,000 apps tracked by Adjust — analyses long-term trends in installs, sessions, time spent in-app, retention, re-attribution rates, and more, across the globe. These insights enable developers and marketers to better understand their audience and the state of the app economy. “Global conditions and user needs are evolving rapidly, but the need for growth and ROI in the mobile app marketing industry remains the same,” said Dussart.
This means there’s an increasing focus on the optimization side to make sure that companies are going after high-value users. And one of the key drivers of this is Connected TV, with Dussart mentioning that every conversation that Adjust has with advertisers now revolves heavily around CTV and its potential.
“The main difference is that the ads that are being served (on CTV) or the experience for the user is very different. So, on your phone when you see an ad, you click on it, and then you get redirected to the store to install it and open that other app. Whereas CTV is usually not the last touch before install because you’re not going to pause what you’re watching and go to install an app. But it is still in the funnel.”
Observing that CTV is all about impression, Dussart notes that while direct conversion is not that high, almost everyone who installs a brand’s app has seen it on CTV at some point, and it has helped in that decision to install the said app.
This is what led Adjust to launch its Assists Dashboard late last year. As a dedicated dashboard available in Datascape, this premium solution allows advertisers to get a full-funnel perspective on their marketing campaigns. Combining last-touch attribution logic with a new tool (assisting touch points), advertisers can now look beyond their attributed data to see the role of each engagement a user makes as part of their conversion journey.
When it comes to ad spends on CTV, Dussart notes, “As usual, gaming is at the forefront, because gaming companies are always curious to try out new channels and technologies. This naturally leads into lifestyle and e-commerce. And then we are also seeing fintech companies also eager to explore the space.”
Indeed, it’s becoming similar to linear TV, with the appetite for advertisers, consumers, and the go-betweens only growing.
