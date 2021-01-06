Unlu launches learning & entertainment platform - Unluclass

The platform aims at bringing equality in non-academic learning, by blurring the boundaries of availability and reach of celeb mentors

Unlu has announced the launch of a celebrity-powered Learning and Entertainment platform Unluclass, today.

A platform that makes it possible for everyone to learn from celebrity experts. Unluclass offers lessons from these industry veterans who have made it big in their respective fields. The platform is set to go live by January end.

Sharing his vision for Unlu post the announcement, co-founder, Vipul Agrawal said, “The idea of Unluclass was more from the concept of connecting dots. We are thrilled on how Unlu has successfully reached out to millions of audiences out there and has been applauded for the services it has to offer. The next question was – what else can we do? And Unluclass was an instant answer.”

They plan to come up with classes taught by world-renowned instructors in various fields like comedy, music, writing, design, photography, fashion, film and TV, sports, entrepreneurship, lifestyle, and much more which starts at just INR 400.

“There is a void when it comes to non-academic learning especially for those who do not belong to metro cities. Reaching out to celeb mentors is like a dream far away for them and with Unluclass, we have bridged the gap to learn from the best wherever you are” says Himanshu Periwal, Co-founder.

“The twist of providing learning through celebs will prove to be critical in redefining and aligning the thoughts of how people seek the new way of hobby learning,” adds Vipul Agrawal calling it as the ‘New Normal’ of Learning + Entertainment.

He adds, “you can binge-watch just like you’d do with Netflix and other platforms, but with Unluclass you’ll end up learning so much more than you ever could through simple TV binging.”

Meanwhile, the officials shared no information on celebs who are a part of the platform but sources state that the company has already signed and is actively working & shooting with many top celebrities.