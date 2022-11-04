Twitter to initiate mass layoffs today: Report

The affected employees will learn of their fate via an internal email, which will be sent out at 9 am Pacific time

A week after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, around 3,700 employees will be asked to leave. This is in line with Musk's decision to slash the workforce by half as a cost-cutting measure. The affected employees will learn of their fate via an internal email, which will be sent out at 9 am Pacific time on Friday (6:30 pm IST).



Reports say that an internal email was sent out to all the employees notifying them of the company's decision about reducing the global workforce on Friday.



Ahead of the layoffs, the company informed the employees that the offices will be temporarily closed and badge access will be suspended to ensure the safety of its employees, Twitter systems and customer data.

The layoffs follow some high-profile exits within the company as Musk pushes for cost cuts and overhauling the work culture at the social media firm.

