Twitter shares 'BIG NEWS' amid Facebook name change

The microblogging platform pulled a fast one on its followers by ultimately informing that it doesn't plan on changing its name

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 11:26 AM
twitter

The world woke up to the news of Facebook officially getting rebranded as Meta, a nod to its metaverse venture. In the wake of the development, Twitter took to...well... Twitter to share some "Big News" of its own. Much to everyone's chagrin, the microblogging site pulled a gag on its followers by letting them know that, unlike Facebook, Twitter is still Twitter. 

Other brands too jumped in on the thread, bantering with Twitter.

 

 

    Meanwhile, fast food giant Wendy's had a joke of its own.  

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Meta at Connect 2021. The rebranding is an effort to bring its apps and technologies under one new company brand. Meta’s focus will be to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.   The company said that the metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Twitter Meta Facebook Meta Metaverse Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
meta

Facebook renamed as 'Meta'
5 hours ago

aryan khan

Aryan Khan gets bail: Finally a moment of relief, says twitter world
18 hours ago

facebook

IT ministry seeks info from Facebook following revelations by whistleblower Frances Haugen
22 hours ago