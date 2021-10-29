Twitter shares 'BIG NEWS' amid Facebook name change

The microblogging platform pulled a fast one on its followers by ultimately informing that it doesn't plan on changing its name

The world woke up to the news of Facebook officially getting rebranded as Meta, a nod to its metaverse venture. In the wake of the development, Twitter took to...well... Twitter to share some "Big News" of its own. Much to everyone's chagrin, the microblogging site pulled a gag on its followers by letting them know that, unlike Facebook, Twitter is still Twitter.

BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter — Twitter (@Twitter) October 28, 2021

Other brands too jumped in on the thread, bantering with Twitter.

u never picked up ur 59.6 million McNuggets — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 28, 2021

it’s 60.3 million now — Twitter (@Twitter) October 28, 2021

Don't play like that, we thought we were getting an edit button. — Hulu (@hulu) October 28, 2021

Meanwhile, fast food giant Wendy's had a joke of its own.

Changing name to Meat — Meat (@Wendys) October 28, 2021

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Meta at Connect 2021. The rebranding is an effort to bring its apps and technologies under one new company brand. Meta’s focus will be to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses. The company said that the metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world.

