Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial & government users: Elon Musk

The Tesla CEO has, however, said Twitter will always be free for casual users

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 4, 2022 9:10 AM  | 1 min read
Musk

Elon Musk has said that Twitter Inc may charge a fee for commercial and government users but remain free for casual users. The Tesla CEO revealed this in a Twitter post.

Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial & government users: Elon Musk

Twitterati has now asked Musk to define 'commercial users'. The move has irked a section of users.

After the big acquisition, Musk had said that he wants to make Twitter better by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. “Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," he had said.

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Tesla Twitter Elon Musk Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
aha

'Aha is happy being the local language app of the country'
2 hours ago

Snap Inc

Snap Inc expands its India team to build on market growth
2 days ago

Network18

'The next logical level for us is something that we are piloting on digital'
2 days ago