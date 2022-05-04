The Tesla CEO has, however, said Twitter will always be free for casual users

Elon Musk has said that Twitter Inc may charge a fee for commercial and government users but remain free for casual users. The Tesla CEO revealed this in a Twitter post.

Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial & government users: Elon Musk

Twitterati has now asked Musk to define 'commercial users'. The move has irked a section of users.

After the big acquisition, Musk had said that he wants to make Twitter better by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. “Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," he had said.

