Trell aims at strengthening customer base for its shopping platform

Social commerce has emerged as a segment that has witnessed exponential growth in recent years. This holds particularly true since the onset of the pandemic that saw a surge in online shopping. Besides social commerce, online video content too has experienced skyrocketing demand as people spend an increasing amount of time browsing for engaging, and relatable content. Collaborating the two, Trell is now offering products from beauty and personal care brands including Lakmé, Tresemme, and Ponds, amongst 50 labels including MyGlamm, Bombay Shaving Company, Mirabelle, Ustraa, Biotique, Plum, Mamaearth, Lotus, Khadi Essentials and OGX to name a few, with discounts on its recently launched ‘Shop’ section.

While Trell caters to the wellness needs of its users through its shopping platform, it also benefits the content creators on the platform. The front-running platform empowers these micro-entrepreneurs by enabling them to monetize their tried and tested recommendations in their videos. On the Trell Shop website, while buying products, customers can now make informed purchases by viewing videos by expert creators just before adding the product to their cart.

Speaking on how the platform caters to a myriad of lifestyle categories, Pulkit Agrawal Co-Founder of Trell said, “The idea of launching Trell’s Shop section came after extensive research and study on consumer behavior and preferences. Today, users creating and consuming content on Trell can also purchase desired products from eminent brands at their convenience.”

Offering content in 7 regional languages including Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi apart from English, the content creators on Trell hail from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Trell has also noted that over 70% of purchases on the Trell Shop are from these cities.

