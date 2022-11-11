Times Group's Rohit Saran joins India Today Group as Editorial Advisor

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 11, 2022
Rohit Saran

Rohit Saran, former  Editor-in-Chief, Times of India Digital, has joined India Today Group as Editorial Advisor.

Saran has previously been Managing Editor, The Times of India and Executive Editor of The Economic Times. He has also edited Khaleej Times, Business Today, Money Today and India editions of Harvard Business Review among other publications.

Saran has been a journalist for over two-and-a-half decades and has re-launched two publications and launched India’s first ‘made for mobile’ news media product.

He is regarded as India’s leading data journalist and visualiser and has seeded several data-based storytelling properties for leading news brands over a distinguished career. This has included editing leading magazines and newspapers and the launch of four major publications.

