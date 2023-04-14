The future focus is to build more instant products for real-time engagements: Rezolve
Team Rezolve speaks to exchange4media about the importance of deep technology, its use in Rezolve’s products and the future of the company
Deep technology and its use in areas like customer engagement and personalized forms of marketing have evolved multifold over the last decade. Rezolve, a mobile commerce and engagement platform, understands that leveraging research to convert it into technological solutions for engagement with customers is a great way to grow a brand. Hence, the company places its bets on deep technology as an innovative way to boost customer engagement.
Rezolve went into a business combination with a special acquisition company named Armada Acquisition Corp I in 2021. The combined company is slated to publicly trade on NASDAQ.
Amid this major change in the company, exchange4media got into a conversation with Rezolve's global head of communications, Urmee Khan; the Global CEO, Products, Technology and Digital Services, Sauvik Banerjee; and CEO, India, Sunder Madakshira. They spoke about the company’s journey, its future focus on technology and the importance of customer engagement in India.
Excerpts:
Could you tell us about Rezolve, its work and its journey over the years?
Urmee: Rezolve started back in 2015 with one simple aim – to create a universal platform for brands to engage with their customers. The heart of the platform is a range of interactive triggers which brands and retailers can use to attract customers and bring them through to an ‘Instant Checkout’ flow for easy purchase.
The biggest change for Rezolve in recent years has been in expanding its platform beyond mobile apps and into the online space. Rezolve’s triggers now allow consumers to engage immediately online, or else choose to continue in the retailer’s app (if they have one). This enables any company to promote via Rezolve, not just large companies that have their own apps.
What are your thoughts on deep tech and how can brands grow using it?
Urmee: The purpose of deep tech is to make complicated solutions appear simple, so that any company can plug-in and benefit from someone else’s hard work, rather than building their own solution. This is exactly what Rezolve’s platform does. Managing customer sessions and customer accounts, testing on a range of platforms and devices, supporting e-commerce in a range of territories and regions – this is complex stuff. Rezolve has put years in to building a solution where all its power can be accessed by any company via a few simple connections.
Sauvik: Rezolve is a deep tech company focussed on triggers for consumer engagement which are contextual. Invisible watermark, audio and video triggers are built to engage the end consumer for various use-cases agnostic to industries. Instant Act, Instant Buy in an app economy is key to conversion and engagement OKR’s of every organisation.
Rezolve champions in this domain on real-time engagements powered by GeoZones which the marketeers or engagements teams can utilise on a daily basis. The core IP of Rezolve revolves around customer gratification wrapped with proximity marketing. The entire technology stack is built in-house with design and utility global patents pending. In the age of AI, Rezolve has a roadmap to integrate its own deep tech products and wrap around a N=1 Personalization for all of its clients who are focused on conversion in the consumer internet space.
Since a lot of Rezolve's products deal with customer engagement, could you tell us a bit about how important it is to engage with your customers pre and post buy and what are the new developments in that space?
Urmee: What many software providers forget is the transaction itself is the smallest part of any ecommerce journey in terms of time. The consumer’s ecommerce journey starts from the moment they hear about your product and doesn’t finish until that product arrives in their hands.
Rezolve has a range of interactive triggers to help customers arrive at the point of purchase as smoothly as possible and give them all the information they need to make their decision to purchase. A recent technological leap forward that’s really helping merchants at this point is AI for text generation. Merchants who are not natural marketers can quickly generate promotional content for their products which are informative and give good reasons to purchase.
Once the purchase is made, our platform provides status updates and the merchant can provide customer service options. This is where AI can come in again, as customer-service Ais have come a long way from just being an annoyance you have to go through before finally reaching a real person. When properly ‘trained’, they can deal with a huge number of basic queries quickly and effectively.
Sunder: The Indian consumer jumped straight to the mobile phone to access the internet (sidestepping the desktop and laptops). For the brands to engage with the consumer across the engagement cycle was therefore super critical. However, this is engagement cannot mean only identifying and purchasing steps but addressing the full buying cycle ranging from discovery to awareness to buying to fulfilment to advocacy. Rezolve helps the brand across all these steps with a bonus – Instantly. The instant functionality ensures significant reductions in dropout rates across the buying. Brands are using Rezolve’s capabilities from helping consumers be aware of the brand to get them to brand advocates. Nowhere are these functionalities important than in India with young, empowered consumers at an unprecedented scale.
What will be the next areas of focus for Rezolve in terms of marketing, advertising and growth?
Sauvik: The future focus is to build more Instant products for real-time engagements powered by frequency and AI for retail and other industries. Rezolve Prima facie is not a technologist or a product instrument but a core marketing and advertising instrument which helps, conversion, huge volumes of commerce transactions and create a beautiful synergy for a customer between online to offline and vice versa.
Sunder: Rezolve has engaged with the leading enterprise customers across Banking, Retail, e-Commerce, Travel & Hospitality, CPG and Government sector. The focus is on brands which want to scale up using the mobile apps. The response has been overwhelming. Brands have reimagined the consumer journeys with Rezolve’s unique capabilities which were not available to them thus far. Rezolve has partnered with digital marketing agencies to increase the outreach to brands with an appetite for growth. In the coming months, Rezolve will partner with some of the marquee brands to help them scale their customer experience quotient.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Jio Studios unveils content slate of over 100 films & original web series
Jyoti Deshpande, President - RIL Media and Content Business, says the idea is to venture into language and make local cinema mainstream
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
Jio Studios has unveiled its content slate, lining up over 100 stories across genres of films and original web series in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, South and Bhojpuri.
The studio now plans to scale to 100 films and web series in a year. Speaking about the scale and vision, Jyoti Deshpande, President - RIL Media and Content Business, spoke about Mukesh Ambani's vision of the media and entertainment industry. "Digital was not digital then, the world was a very different place and he could see what an integral part content would play in digital disruption and video consumption," she said.
"I set up Jio Studios in 2018 and we knew that it's a very fragmented business. There are hundreds of small individual producers who make one or two pieces of content in a year, and it's an extremely boutique business."
Sharing more about the tenets laid down by Mukesh Ambani, Deshpande said he believed in building businesses to scale. "It doesn't mean making the most expensive movie, but it means empowering your partners and storytellers in a manner that you can tell the story in each language and really amplify the noise, which is not just India but the whole of Bharat."
"In the last two and half years of Covid, we saw films that didn't work in theatres released on digital. The perception of digital really took a beating because of the quality of the film that landed itself in digital. We are doing the opposite. We are doing a whole slate of films that are theatrical worthy which we may sacrifice the theatrical window to put on digital."
"We see a lot of westernized content today which is out there and our idea is to have premium content which is relevant to everyone, even to people sitting in Kanpur. We want to make content inclusive and accessible. Our vision is vast and inclusive and the idea is to make it in India and show it to the world. The idea is to go in many local languages. The idea is to bring local cinema and make it mainstream."
Deshpande shared that the movies and web series will be released in this year, starting May 2023 on Jio Cinema.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
New data protection bill to be introduced in monsoon session: Centre informs SC
The new Bill, if passed by the Parliament, would replace the current Information Technology Rules, which was notified in 2011
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 3:38 PM | 1 min read
The Centre has told Supreme Court that a new data protection bill will be introduced in the monsoon session of the Parliament, according to reports.
The bill is ready and was submitted to the constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph which also comprises justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar.
Attorney General R Venkatramani told the constitution bench about the new bill during the hearing of petitions challenging WhatsApp’s policy to share users’ data with Facebook group of companies.
The draft bill invited comments from the public in November 2022 and the last receipt of those comments were January 2, 2023. The Ministry has been since collating and analyzing the feedback and comments to take the bill forward. The draft proposed that companies use consumer data for their original purposes only, seek accountability from firms on personal data of the users and stop storage of data with companies by default.
The new Bill, if passed by the Parliament, would replace the current Information Technology Rules, which was notified in 2011.
Reportedly, the new bill would also address concerns raised by petitioners about personal data protection in connection with WhatsApp privacy policy.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
4/20 the final date for removing blue checks: Elon Musk
Twitter had earlier set the last date on April 1
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 10:13 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk tweeted that the last date for removing lecacy blue checks will be 20 April, 2023. It means that anyone with a legacy verified account on Twitter with a blue mark will have to pay to maintain the checkmark. The accounts that will subscribe to Twitter blue get to keep their blue checkmarks.
Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023
However, the date is of significance since it coincides with World Cannabis Day, observed by marijuana enthusiasts around the world for cannabis liberalization and legalization. Given that Musk is a vocal supporter of cannabis culture, it's unsure whether the post is made in jest.
Twitter had earlier announced the final date for blue check removal on April 1 from verified users who didn't subscribe to the $8 monthly subscription service. Apart from New York Times, no other account has lost its check mark ever since the announcement was made.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
AIDF urges court to stop Google’s in-app billing system
The petition was filed on April 10
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 6:53 PM | 1 min read
The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) has reportedly asked the Delhi High Court to suspend Google’s new in-app billing fee system until the CIC investigates the charges of alleged non-compliance against the tech giant.
According to one of the media reports, the ADIF has told CIC the new system still charges them a high service fee despite a directive in October to allow use of third-party billing services for in-app payments.
In its April 10 filing at the Delhi High Court, ADIF argues that the antitrust body is yet to hear its complaint.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Twitter merges into X Corp
Elon Musk’s latest tweet confirms the merger
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 2:25 PM | 1 min read
Twitter Inc has merged into X Corp. On Tuesday noon, Elon Musk tweeted the letter “X” and left the internet in a frenzy.
X— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023
As per a court filing, “X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp.” The filing is in response to an ongoing case between Laura Loomer and Twitter, who accused the company of violating federal racketeering laws when it banned her account in 2019.
The move comes after a spate of layoffs by the social media company and a number of operational changes for the platform.
In April 2022, Musk formed a trio of holding companies as part of his bid to acquire Twitter Inc. with each having a variation of the name “X Holdings”.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prime Video India inks licensing deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution
The partnership is for offering original shows across genres
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Prime Video has announced the expansion of its offering with television series from Paramount Global Content Distribution to Prime and Prime Video Mobile Edition members in India.
The specially curated slate features original shows across genres, including two series from Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan: Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 starring Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award® winner Dianne Wiest, which follows the McLusky family who are power brokers in a Michigan town where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry, and the limited series 1883 Season 1, the prequel to “Yellowstone” starring Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott and Grammy Award® winners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, capturing the Dutton family’s origin story as they embark on a journey west to flee poverty and seek a better future. Additional series include The Stand Season 1, a limited series based on Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The Stand Season 1 stars Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård, from the ground-breaking Star Trek universe, comes the multiple award winning series Star Trek: Discovery, seasons 1-4 starring Sonequa Martin-Green and Executive produced by Alex Kurtzman.
The deal also features other popular original shows, including Californication, Dexter, The Good Wife, NCIS, Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, Reign, The Great, Seal Team, Under the Dome, Munich Games and Parot.
"We are delighted to announce that a curated selection of Paramount Global content is available for streaming to Prime Members in India at no extra cost," said Manish Menghani, Director - Content Licensing, Prime Video, India. "The slate includes a diverse mix of genres from fantasy and adventure to drama and sci-fi, with each show featuring a stellar cast. At Prime Video, our goal is to make it easy for customers to get deeply immersed in the best stories from the most prolific storytellers and studios around the world. We are certain Indian viewers will enjoy these award-winning shows that have resonated with audiences worldwide," he further added.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL, Holi and Women’s Day dominate March readership trends: Taboola
Taboola’s India Readership Insights for March 2023 identifies themes that engaged Indian readers through the month
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 10:58 AM | 2 min read
Taboola has released the readership insights for March 2023 using Topic Insights to analyse real-time audience data to identify some themes that have engaged Indian readers throughout the month.
The surge in pageview traffic revealed insights into the diverse interests of Indian audiences in content across sports, festivals, and social events. Here are some of the key insights revealed from the readership trends for March 2023:
Sports: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a highly anticipated T20 cricket league in India that typically starts in March, featuring some of the top cricket players from around the world. However, this year the league commenced in April. Mumbai Indians, one of the IPL franchises, recently unveiled a new jersey for the upcoming IPL 2023 season, which features their traditional blue and gold colors, along with a unique design featuring a gold pinstripe and the "MI" logo on the front. The jersey showcases the team's sponsors, Samsung, and DHL, on the front and back, respectively.
In other sports news, the Taboola Newsroom witnessed an impressive 1059% surge in readership in the past 45 days. Big sports events present an excellent chance for marketers to maximize their campaign's reach and efficiency by targeting relevant sports audiences, whose traffic is known to increase predictably during such events. A highly effective way to take advantage of this opportunity is by using high-impact packages that combine all sports-related audiences across the Open Web in India.
Festival and Social Events: The Taboola Newsroom saw a 1156% rise in readership regarding Holi. Similar to major sporting events, festivals also offer a golden opportunity for marketers to tap into an audience that is actively seeking out gift ideas for their loved ones. Smart brands can start planning their campaigns well in advance of the festive season in the latter half of the year, as it is sure to be a significant event. By leveraging contextual targeting, brands can effectively reach consumers as they research and browse gift options for their loved ones.
Meanwhile, the International Women's Day, celebrated worldwide on March 8, saw a 189% increase in readership on the Taboola Newsroom.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube