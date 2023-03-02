Rezolve secures $250 million in capital commitment from Yorkville Advisors
The proceeds will go into working capital and corporate purposes
Mobile commerce and engagement platform Rezolve has secured $250 million in capital commitment from private alternative investment group Yorkville Advisors in the form of a share subscription facility.
Under the terms, Yorkville will invest $250 million in equity capital for a 36-month term following a public listing of Rezolve’s common stock. While Rezolve will not be obligated to draw the full $250 million, it can do so in part or in whole at its own discretion.
The timing and amount of all the drawdowns will be controlled by Rezolve, which will issue stock to Yorkville on each drawdown. The proceeds will go into working capital and corporate purposes.
“The Yorkville facility will provide significant access to capital upon the closing of our planned merger with Armada,” commented Dan Wagner, Founder and Chairman of Rezolve.
“Rezolve is an exciting and fast-growing business with a global appeal. They have developed impressive technology that can make a real and sustainable impact in the markets they serve,” commented BJ Arnold, Managing Director Yorkville Advisors.
82.5 Communications, Kolkata, wins Kutchina Home Makers’ integrated communications mandate
The agency will handle the brand’s four key business verticals
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 12:01 PM | 2 min read
82.5 Communications, Kolkata, has picked up the integrated communications mandate for Kutchina, following a multi-agency pitch.
The Kolkata-based kitchen solutions brand, which has already become a household name in the East, now aims to reshape and transform ideas for kitchens across millions of homes around the country.
Partnering Kutchina in its vision to establish a national footprint will be 82.5 Communications (part of the Ogilvy Group) who won the mandate not just for their strategic planning and creative execution, but innovative consumer engagement ideas and digital capabilities as well.
82.5 Communications will be the single point partner for Kutchina across touchpoints, including digital and social media, across their 4 key business verticals – Large Appliances, Small Appliances, Modular Kitchens, and Water Purifiers.
According to Namit Bajoria, Managing Director, Kutchina Home Makers Private Ltd., “Kutchina has very big ambitions for pan India supremacy and we are thrilled to have 82.5 communications on board to resonate our vision and give our brand a tactical edge and create a benchmark in India.”
He further added, “For any good partnership to start there must be immense understanding and trust which we found in 82.5 Communications. The team consists of a brilliant mix of youth and experience to steer the brand towards right direction in our journey.”
Kapil Arora, Chief Executive Officer, 82.5 Communications, said, “The future belongs to home grown brands that put excellence at the heart of everything they do. And Kutchina is at the forefront of those brands. As the brand prepares to scale toward its ambition of becoming the country’s leading kitchen specialist, we couldn’t be happier at being chosen by Namit and his team, as Kutchina’s partner on this journey.”
ADAG corp comm chief Tony Jesudasan no more
Jesudasan was a close aide of Anil Ambani
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 12:28 PM | 1 min read
Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group’s top executive Anthony (Tony) Yesudasan, who served as the company’s corporate communications chief, is no more, sources say. He passed away on February 20, Monday, after suffering from a heart attack.
Jesudasan was a close aide of Dhirubhai Ambani’s younger son Anil Ambani and was associated with the Reliance group for close to three decades. He has been working closely with Ambani since the conglomerate split in 2006 and the Reliance ADA Group was formed.
Govt plans FM radio station auction, OTT roll-out this year
Speaking at an event, IB Secretary Apurva Chandra also reportedly said the government will begin trial of direct-to -mobile television broadcast this year
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 9:29 AM | 1 min read
The government is reportedly planning to conduct a fresh auction of FM radio stations this year, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra has said. According to media reports, at an event on Thursday, Chandra also said the ministry is planning to launch an OTT platform and begin trial of direct-to -mobile television broadcast this year.
"We are also working towards an auction of FM radio stations this year," one of the media reports quoted him as saying.
Chandra reportedly said the move is aimed at taking FM radio to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities this year as the service currently covered only 60 per cent of the country.
Talking about the OTT plan, he said the platform will be for Prasar Bharti content. “Fresh content, such as the 'Swaraj' serial is not available on the internet for want of an OTT platform. We plan to do that in 2023-24," he reportedly said.
About the direct-to -mobile television broadcast, Chandra reportedly said mobile phone users will have to attach a special dongle to their mobile devices to receive television signals.
DDB Mudra wins Mars Wrigley’s creative mandate
The Mars Wrigley account will be handled by DDB Tribal, which is an integrated agency consisting of 22Feet Tribal and DDB Mudra Delhi
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 16, 2023 4:45 PM | 1 min read
Omnicom Group’s DDB Mudra has won the creative mandate of the confectionary brand Mars Wrigley. The agency has also bagged PVR Cinemas’ digital mandate, highly placed sources have informed e4m; however, the paper work is under process.
The Mars Wrigley’s account will be handled by DDB Tribal, which is an integrated agency consisting of 22Feet Tribal and DDB Mudra Delhi.
Just this week, Mars Wrigley unveiled a campaign to launch Snickers Berry Whip, created by DDB Mudra North.
Meanwhile, PVR, which is still working through its merger with INOX, is quite aggressive on the digital front.
Dentsu Creative wins digital creative mandate of Pernod Ricard India
The agency will handle multiple brands of the company
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 15, 2023 6:33 PM | 1 min read
Dentsu Creative has won the digital creative mandate for Pernod Ricard India, e4m has learnt from reliable sources. The agency will be handling multiple brands of the company, shared the sources.
22Feet Tribal Worldwide, the digital agency of DDB Mudra Group, was the incumbent agency of Pernod Ricard India until last year.
Pernod Ricard is a French company with alcohol brands such as Royal Stag, Chivas Regal, Ballantine Gin, and many more. The company sponsored Delhi Capitals team in IPL 2022.
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins integrated mandate of global bakery brand Grupo Bimbo
The agency has bagged the mainline, digital, and media duties of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 9:44 AM | 3 min read
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the full-service communications agency from the Publicis Groupe has notched up yet another renowned global brand Grupo Bimbo. This is the first-ever integrated mandate undertaken by the brand with them parking the mainline, digital and media mandates all with one agency.
Grupo Bimbo is a name synonymous with baked goods & snacks, with a well-entrenched footprint across the globe. Their focus remains on offering nutritious baked goods and snacks to every single individual with the purpose of nourishing a better world. In India, the portfolio of brands includes the likes of Harvest Gold, Modern and Kitty. And with focus on platform-agnostic ideas & solutions, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is poised to play a crucial role in scaling up the brand’s vision in India.
Commenting on the partnership, Gonzalo Jiménez, Marketing Director of Grupo Bimbo in India says, “We have an exciting agenda for the Indian market and are looking forward to partnering with L&K Saatchi and Saatchi to achieve this dream. We aim to be the first choice in baked goods and snacks by delivering nutritious and delicious solutions to diverse Indian people, we feel we have chosen the right partners to build our vision with us. Our purpose is Nourishing a Better World, and we are hoping to bake some great work and Nourish India together.”
Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi added, “Grupo Bimbo has very big ambitions for India and we are thrilled and privileged to partner them in their vision for this market. Their growth over the past few years is nothing short of spectacular and the plan is to accelerate even further over the next few. This is one of those wins where it was a very special relationship baked from the very beginning. What’s most special is that we have been trusted with both the creative and media mandates, which makes us significant owners and responsible for the success of Grupo Bimbo in India. We look forward to creating a legacy in India for a brand with immense Global legacy.”
Sharing his views on the win and the new partnership, Atin Wahal, EVP-North & East, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “We are elated to partner Grupo Bimbo in India. We believe that we are just not the creative and media partners to them but an investor in their growth story. For any good partnership to start there must be immense chemistry and trust which we found in the Grupo Bimbo team in India. It’s time to break some bread!”
Affle posts PAT growth of 40.0% YoY for 9M FY2023
Revenue from operations stood at Rs. 376.1 crore in Q3 FY2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 6:10 PM | 2 min read
Affle reported a robust performance for Q3 FY2023 with a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 376.1 crore, an increase of 10.8% y-o-y from revenue of Rs. 339.4 crore in Q3 last year and an increase of 6.1% q-o-q. EBITDA stood at Rs. 80.4 crore, an increase of 18.7% y-o-y and 11.1% q-o-q. PAT increased by 14.8% y-o-y to Rs. 69.0 crore from Rs. 60.1 crore in Q3 last year and up by 17.6% q-o-q. PAT margin stood at 17.6% in Q3 FY2023 as compared to 17.1% in Q3 last year and 16.0% in Q2 FY2023. For 9M FY2023, consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs. 1,078.1 crore, an increase of 40.6% y-o-y. EBITDA was at Rs. 221.3 crore, an increase of 42.9% y-o-y. PAT up by 40.0% y-o-y to Rs. 182.9 crore. This growth was well-balanced across the three quarters of FY2023.
The CPCU business noted strong momentum delivering 6.8 crore converted users in Q3 FY2023, an increase of 15.9% y-o-y and taking the total converted users delivered in 9M FY2023 to 19.4 crore. Despite the global headwinds, the top industry verticals for the company continued to be resilient, helping it register a robust growth anchored on CPCU business model and disciplined focus on higher profitability with significant margin expansion on both q-o-q and y-o-y basis.
Commenting on the results, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the MD and CEO of Affle said: “We are elated to deliver yet another quarter of robust growth having achieved highest quarterly revenue & profitability run rate and in the last 9 months period of FY2023, we already surpassed previous full year’s EBITDA by 4%. Our unique CPCU business model, constantly augmented tech & product capabilities with focused execution on higher profitability and productivity underpinned our significant bottom-line margin expansion on both q-o-q and y-o-y basis. While the global headwinds were challenging, we continued to work with a marathon mindset focused on driving consumer conversions and ROI for our customers, drawing significant moat from our Affle2.0 strategy and innovation-led verticalized offerings to deliver a broad-based growth across our top industry verticals and markets. We remain confident of the long-term business prospects and are well positioned to drive sustainable organic growth as well as continue to evaluate inorganic opportunities with calibrated focus on higher bottom-line growth for FY2023 and beyond.”
