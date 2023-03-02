Rezolve secures $250 million in capital commitment from Yorkville Advisors

82.5 Communications, Kolkata, has picked up the integrated communications mandate for Kutchina, following a multi-agency pitch.

The Kolkata-based kitchen solutions brand, which has already become a household name in the East, now aims to reshape and transform ideas for kitchens across millions of homes around the country.

Partnering Kutchina in its vision to establish a national footprint will be 82.5 Communications (part of the Ogilvy Group) who won the mandate not just for their strategic planning and creative execution, but innovative consumer engagement ideas and digital capabilities as well.

82.5 Communications will be the single point partner for Kutchina across touchpoints, including digital and social media, across their 4 key business verticals – Large Appliances, Small Appliances, Modular Kitchens, and Water Purifiers.

According to Namit Bajoria, Managing Director, Kutchina Home Makers Private Ltd., “Kutchina has very big ambitions for pan India supremacy and we are thrilled to have 82.5 communications on board to resonate our vision and give our brand a tactical edge and create a benchmark in India.”

He further added, “For any good partnership to start there must be immense understanding and trust which we found in 82.5 Communications. The team consists of a brilliant mix of youth and experience to steer the brand towards right direction in our journey.”

Kapil Arora, Chief Executive Officer, 82.5 Communications, said, “The future belongs to home grown brands that put excellence at the heart of everything they do. And Kutchina is at the forefront of those brands. As the brand prepares to scale toward its ambition of becoming the country’s leading kitchen specialist, we couldn’t be happier at being chosen by Namit and his team, as Kutchina’s partner on this journey.”