Breaking News: Adobe India’s Sunder Madakshira joins Rezolve as CEO in India

Prior to this, Madakshira was Head of Marketing at Adobe India

Updated: Feb 17, 2022 10:48 AM
Sunder Madakshira, former Head of Marketing at Adobe India, has joined Rezolve as its Chief Executive Officer in India.

In this role, Madakshira will lead all aspects of growth for Rezolve’s business in India.

Madakshira brings to Rezolve more than 26 years of experience in senior roles in sales and marketing. Prior to his most recent position as marketing head for Adobe, Madakshira held various senior positions with companies like EdgeVerve, SAP, Harman, Infosys, Wipro, and Hindustan Lever (Unilever). He specializes in brand management, thought leadership and lead generation functions of marketing, and is considered a pioneer in Data Driven Operating Models (DDOM) in India.

