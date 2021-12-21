Star Sports, Snapchat collaborate to offer fans virtual experience of Pro Kabaddi League

The unique AR lens has been created to give PKL fans a sense of being at a real stadium that features realistic SFX like 'crowd cheering' or 'kabaddi kabaddi' in the background

With Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 kicking off on Dec 22, Star Sports and Snapchat have collaborated to give fans a virtual experience of the game with a unique Kabaddi AR lens.

The lens allows users to take part in an immersive, virtual Raid by simply selecting the lens and saying "Le Panga". The user will appear as a raider in the middle of an opponent's court, surrounded by seven players and can begin play by physically tilting their head. Defenders will emerge from both sides before retreating back to their original positions after a while, calling for the Raider to tag them. To score a point, the user must swiftly turn their head in the correct direction. The AR lens has been created to give users a sense of being at a real stadium and features realistic SFX like "crowd cheering" or "kabaddi kabaddi" in the background.

Elaborating on the new lens, Prasanna Raman, Advertiser Solutions Lead - Snap Inc India said, “We wanted to leverage our AR tech capabilities and collaborate with Star Sports to create a fun way for Kabaddi fans to not only join in and extend support to their favourite PKL teams, but to also virtually experience the game of Kabaddi. Snapchatters will be able to unlock the lens from PKL 2021’s inauguration day by simply opening Snapchat and clicking on the lens carousel.”

Speaking on the new lens, a Star Sports spokesperson said, “We are glad to associate with Snapchat to create the unique AR lens for PKL fans across the country. It’s a first-of-a-kind gamification for PKL and we are hoping our fans will enjoy their very own #LePanga moment as they support their favourite teams through the season.”

Every day, over 200 million Snapchat users use Augmented Reality lenses from the platform. These lenses detect, enhance, and transform the world around us. Snap's AR technology helps interact with Snapchatters in unique ways by creating distinctive moments and experiences.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)