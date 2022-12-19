Social and content commerce is an extension of what we do: Arun Devanathan, Myntra
Devanathan - Senior Director, Social Commerce, Myntra shares insights on the idea behind Creator Fest, content-led marketing and more
Building on its active initiatives in social and content commerce, e-commerce platform Myntra recently hosted the Creator Fest, bringing together multiple influencers and creators under one roof.
According to Arun Devanathan - Senior Director, Social Commerce, Myntra, social commerce is here to stay as a larger trend in the world of marketing and the importance of content-led marketing, influencer marketing and creator-led marketing is continuing to increase.
Sharing more on the insight behind the Creator Fest, he said, “It becomes very critical to build a strong connect with the Creator ecosystem, to work with creators on an ongoing basis and to learn and figure out how to make content that really works for you. The idea was to kind of really celebrate all the work we've been doing with the creator ecosystem, bring all our creators together and talk a bit about you know what our plans for next year.”
The Rise of Social & Content Commerce
For almost a year, a huge chunk of Myntra’s marketing efforts has been heavily focused on social and content commerce. Especially with initiatives like Myntra Style Squad & Myntra Live, in the early part of venturing into the social commerce model, the brand was working on building credibility for these platforms. Further sharing the major hits and learnings of this model, Devanathan added, “We've seen a 2X growth in the average time spent on lives and on our social commerce proposition. We've seen a lot of interest from brands as well, about 75% of the lives we're doing during our big events are now the ones where a brand is really participating. The traction that we have seen with brands as well as creators who want to participate in social commerce is massive. The social commerce team gets so much inbound interest from brands, that that we're actually getting more brands who want to participate than we can handle at the moment. On the learning front, the major learning has been in terms of how different aspects of social commerce work well for different categories and different brands.”
Social and Content commerce has three major stakeholders involved: the brands, the creators and the audiences. The influencers and creators who create content and interact with audiences, the second is the audiences who believe that this is something valuable and an interesting way to shop and third is the brands who are going to leverage social commerce as a platform to engage with audiences and build it both as engagement and a sales channel.
Throwing light on how this works well for Myntra as an aggregator platform, Devanathan shared, “One way to think of it is there are traditional models of e-commerce where a customer might open a website or app look for a product they want to buy, find it and you know, purchase it. What social commerce is doing is saying that you can have social-led product discovery and purchases where I look at a nice piece of content and that's how I find the product and purchase so to that extent, as a platform, social commerce is a very natural fit for Myntra. It is almost an extension of what we already do as an e-commerce player.”
The Way Forward
One of the major insights behind the recently hosted creator fest was also to explore the ways the brand is going to look at and scale social and content commerce going ahead. Sharing the plans of how Myntra is going to scale up, Devanathan shared three main focus areas. The first will be expanding the creator programs to the beauty and personal care category. The second big focus area is connecting with Gen Z audiences and creators while the third is making the whole creator ecosystem accessible to regional audiences.
Sharing more on this, Devanathan added, “The brand aims to bring in 80+ beauty enthusiasts which include both content creators on beauty as well as experts like makeup artists, and dermatologists so that we can create really comprehensive content which is not just entertaining but also has an expert point of view built into it. For the second focus area, Myntra already has a campus ambassador program where we work with budding young creators from the campuses of India and we will be taking that program and scaling it up a notch by taking the top creators from the campus program and inducting them into our style squad which will give them the opportunity to work with us on a long term basis and become professional content creators. For the regional part of things, we are creating content in regional languages, bringing in creators from beyond the metros from the small towns and cities of India because they bring their own unique perspectives on fashion and beauty and their local trends and create content that really appeals to that specific cohort of audiences.”
Aligning with the three major focus areas, Devanathan also emphasised the fact that Tier 2 and 3 cities and GenZ are going to be the main showrunners in scaling e-commerce models and especially fashion adoption. He added, “Non-metro markets are a big focus area in terms of future growth, both, at an e-commerce level and at social commerce. Something like live shopping is getting picked up in a more aggressive way by non-metro audiences. Similarly, the early adoption of social commerce is definitely happening a lot in the Gen Z cohort. We're seeing Gen Z be the first adopters of social commerce, which is reflected in our future plan to therefore bring in more Gen Z influencers and really double down on that.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Life in the time of layoffs: What lies ahead for the tech world?
It’s been a harsh year for the tech space, with the economy taking a downturn post-war & the pandemic. Experts say the layoffs were part of a course correction but see reasons for better times
By Nilanjana Basu | Dec 19, 2022 8:42 AM | 5 min read
A software developer based out of Bangalore usually started his day with meetings, most days from his home as the world changed into a hybrid model of working post-pandemic. Things were going well and he felt like he had progressed in his career too. However, his world was turned upside down, when, out of the blue, he was told that he would be laid off, but not in so many words.
A recent B-Tech graduate knew this was an exciting time in his career. His first job. But within a few months of securing the job, he was told that he was ‘impacted by the reorganization process in the company’. “When you get placed, your family's responsibility, their expectation, dependency, increases on you,” the techie said while sharing about how getting a job was such a big thing in his family till it came crashing down.
He said there were rumours of layoffs but no one knew for sure what actually was happening. It was confirmed for him the day he got a call from the top management, saying had to resign the same day. “They told me you have been impacted as per the recent company organization restructuring and they told me to resign the same day. If you are going to lay off people, why are you hiring them on a hike in the first place? Why do you want to hire so many people when you are laying off your current employees.”
“I do have responsibilities at home. Suddenly you don’t have a job anymore. It is not like I cannot get a job, I have the capability but you could tell me beforehand if you're firing me.”
This is the story of thousands of others in the tech space. People are losing jobs overnight. They are putting up a fight. But it has not been an easy one.
This year has been a turbulent one for technology companies around the world. It seems to be the cumulative effect of various factors – 2 years of the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, manipulation of markets by some redditors, and interest rate hikes to name a few. Since the middle of 2022, people have been losing jobs all over the world.
From the ‘Great Resignation’ phase to the mass layoffs, it has been a tumultuous year. What does the tech space look like in the future? Is there a light at the end of this tunnel?
Any hopes?
According to Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO of Mirum Capital, “Immediately after Covid, we saw a surge in demand for IT services, resulting in a huge demand for human resources. There was the Great Resignation too, and all businesses went into over-planning for new expected opportunities. We are now seeing a kind of correction. The Ukraine war has definitely made businesses slow down their investment in IT, and therefore all the over-hiring is being reversed by way of these layoffs. Also, venture capital which goes through cyclical ups and downs, is now on the downward curve and the focus is more on profitability rather just top-line growth.”
Some other industry experts also told e4m that the layoffs were a reflection of the pressures on the economy.
As for Viren Razdan, Managing Director, Brand-nomics, tech companies quickly moved to digital adoption only to face the harsh reality of people getting back to old habits. “The dismantling of the models has resulted in widespread rationalizations and the layoffs are a result of that.”
Tibrewala, however, sees light at the end of the tunnel. “IT businesses and services are here to stay and to grow. What I am seeing is more of a correction. What goes up very quickly, also comes down very quickly. And to me, this should be an opportunity for Indian IT businesses.
Echoing the sentiment, a senior industry player said: "The trend will reverse once the war is over and the economy reopens. But things look difficult for the next 6 to 8 months.”
"Most tech companies did phenomenally well during Covid. So, they hired more than the required number of people. Now they are under pressure to show revenue and growth," he added.
Talking about the factors that led to tech giants giving out pink slips, Razdan said, “The Covid phase dented companies across categories with rationalisation and realisation became the new mantras. Companies with over-inflated valuations are suddenly being questioned about perpetual losses totting up in the hope of a mirage-like value. Some of the hi-profile IPOs with sky-rocketing values have nose-dived with investors running out of patience of the distant mirage or golden pot at the end of the rainbow.”
Speaking further about the uncertainties, Razdan said: “The changing dynamics of this emerging economy retain the buoyant optimism but the wake-up call is real. As many look down upon Elon Musk’s obsession with delivering monetisation, investors would be secretly (or-not-so-secretly) soon be singing the same song. We’ve lived in the over-hype of ideas with fabulous models of valuations but the stepping stones require more than just fancy presentations, backed skilfully. The new gameplan has to have reality and a plan to build capabilities, cash-burn is not cool anymore.”
Sharing insights on the economic situation and what lies ahead was another industry player, “2022 was dominated by economic challenges presented by the Ukraine war and China’s zero-Covid policy. The pain on account of both should decrease in 2023. Oil prices have started cooling off and alternate sources of fuel are being identified. China has also relaxed its zero-Covid policy. I see an improvement in the economic conditions by mid of 2024.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prime Video bolsters Karan Johar & Dharma Productions collab with Vicky Kaushal-starrer
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 8:17 AM | 5 min read
Prime Video announced that it will co-produce a new movie for theatrical release with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. The currently-untitled movie features Vicky Kaushal in the lead, is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The film also features Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles and is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023. Following the theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming for Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories.
The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is the second theatrical co-production that Prime Video is associated with Dharma Productions.
“As the first choice of entertainment, our aim is to super-serve our delightfully diverse customers in India with local stories that they can enjoy on any screen of their choice. We are committed to the growth of the Indian film industry and our recent foray into co-productions is a perfect example of this,” said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video, India. “Our association with Dharma for theatrical co-productions is a perfect extension of our existing deep association that includes licensed movies, direct-to-service premieres and Indian Originals across both series and films. After announcing Yodha as our first co-production, we are now thrilled to announce Anand Tiwari’s film as the next co-production with them. I am confident that Prime Video and Dharma Productions will together continue to deliver world-class cinematic experiences to viewers within India, as well as across the globe.” he added.
Karan Johar, Dharma Productions said, “Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film is special on several counts. It is helmed by a master storyteller, features Vicky Kaushal – a National Film Award-winning actor, and is also a natural progression of our association with Prime Video. Together with Prime Video, we have delivered some of the most memorable stories to audiences around the world. From direct-to-service premieres of Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, to giving a global reach to our theatrical ventures when they released on streaming, the worldwide success of our films is a testament to the strength of our association with Prime Video. We are thrilled to be collaborating with them across the spectrum of storytelling – licensing, original series, original movies and now theatrical co-productions.”
The announcement fortifies the successful half-a-decade long association between Prime Video and Dharma Productions. Prime Video’s expansive content library features multiple licensed Dharma classics that have acquired massive fan-following over the years, with several new films scheduled to release on the service post their theatrical release. In the last two years, Prime Video launched the highly successful Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, directly on the service, serving it to audiences in 240+ countries and territories. Taking a step further, earlier in the year, Prime Video also announced a slate of original series and movies with Dharmatic Entertainment.
“Dharma Productions has a history of successful storytelling and we are proud to have played an important role in taking their best stories to the world,” said Manish Menghani, director – content licensing, Prime Video, India. “This step of foraying further into theatrical co-productions will serve to strengthen our partnership and collective commitment to bringing the best content to our customers, across the world. We are excited to work with the best creative voices in the country to co-create stories that leave an everlasting impression on the viewers. Anand’s untitled next features stellar talent in front of and behind the camera. We are truly excited to embark on this new journey and see where it takes us.”
Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, said, "Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film is an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy which will leave the audiences gleaming. With a stellar cast like Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, the film is the perfect summer entertainer and we can’t wait for the audiences to watch it in theatres. We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video on two theatrical films. In Prime Video, we have found a partner that not only shares our vision of offering engaging cinematic experiences, but also provides global distribution to the best stories from the Indian entertainment ecosystem. Through these collaborations, we will further nurture our successful deep association with Prime Video.”
Leo Media Collective is also a co-producer of the upcoming Vicky Kaushal film. Co-founded by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, Leo Media Collective has become synonymous with premium quality, coming-of-age content in the entertainment space. Though he began his career working in Hollywood, Amritpal’s love for Indian content brought him back to India to create Indian content for global audiences. With vast experience in the world of films, advertising and theatre, Anand Tiwari too, has created a niche for himself in the entertainment industry.
Talking about the upcoming film, Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra, founders of Leo Media Collective said, “We are excited to make our theatrical debut working alongside two of the biggest champions of storytelling in India – Prime Video and Dharma. The film is a wholesome entertainer. We are certain that the audiences will love watching a story that hasn’t been told before. We are also excited to partner with Prime Video once again. Together, we have delivered two of the most differentiated stories in the recent times – Maja Ma and Bandish Bandits. At the same time, we are looking forward to working with the team at Dharma Productions. The coming together of three entities that have shared values on storytelling and content, makes this film even more special.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Social Neeti bags digital mandate for Serein by Dr. Ayesha
The agency will handle social media management, marketing strategy, and organic growth for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 5:07 PM | 1 min read
Social Neeti has bagged the digital mandate for Serein by Dr. Ayesha. The agency will be working closely on Serein By Dr. Ayesha’s social media management, marketing strategy and organic growth for the digital presence of the brand.
Varnika Parasrampuria, Senior Business Development Manager, Social Neeti, said, “Serein By Dr. Ayesha is a skincare line that perfectly blends medicinal elements with modern day aesthetics. The skincare brand will debut this December, and we look forward to building a strong digital presence. With our expertise and support team, we are working towards creating brand level strategies that showcase the products creatively to the appropriate audience.”
Dr. Ayesha Rehman, Founder, Serein By Dr. Ayesha, “Social Neeti’s team approach and creative flair is something that I wanted from an agency working on my brand. They have a solid grasp of how our target market operates, and their concepts are well-aligned with the brand requirements. I am hoping for some great campaigns along the way.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
HDFC Securities launches Google Search-driven education platform
The platform offers content that is sought by prospective investors and traders on Google
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 1:54 PM | 3 min read
Stock brokerage firm HDFC Securities has launched Roots, a dedicated platform providing comprehensive investor education and market analysis. The site offers multiple forms of valuable information, including articles, bite-sized tips, podcasts by experts, video tutorials and explainers, and live social media feed on the Indian financial markets. The biggest USP of the platform is that it produces content which are being searched on Google by current or prospective investors and traders.
“In the last few years, especially during Covid, there has been a lot of interest generated for equity markets. One would also notice the number of influencers who all are trying to make understanding of capital markets easy for new investors. A well-constructed and snackable content offering works best now-a-days, which will help to cut the learning curve for customers. Though structured learning is still appreciated, we thought of bringing unstructured learning to the foray where content is curated based on what is being searched on the internet by investors. This is helping us create relevant content, addressing the immediate requirement of investors” stated Navanil Sengupta, Chief Marketing Officer at HDFC Securities.
The Blog section of Roots is updated with articles addressing all aspects of investing in the Indian financial markets, from intraday trading to ETFs, and more. The Bytes section offers crisp content, including fun facts, stock information, share price performance in specific sectors, etc. The Video segment offers easy-to-consume video tutorials on a wide range of financial instruments, including IPOs, ETFs, stocks, ELSS, global investing and mutual funds. It also contains explainers on how to use HDFC Securities’ proprietary trading platforms, namely the mobile app and Proterminal – the revolutionary portal for traders.
The podcasts segment consists of regular market news and analysis, including a morning market update, a midday update and a weekly market summary of the stock and currency markets. Finally, the Live Feed segment brings together all the opinions and recommendations of the experts at HDFC Securities regarding market moves and potential investment opportunities.
The portal also includes an UGC section (User Generated Content) where investors and traders can suggest topics they want to learn more about. The investors can also explore exclusive live webinars by registering themselves through the portal. Currently, the learning portal is visited by 5000+ unique visitors on a daily basis, and the number will keep increasing as the portal keeps on enriching with dynamic content.
Roots is expected to have a wider impact on how Indian audience is absorbing information and how quickly such information is translated into investment decisions. The portal is getting ready with more releases in the recent future that would greatly assist current and prospective investors to do more with their trading accounts.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Wake-up call: Create voice skills aligned with business goals
Guest Column: Niraj Ruparel, Head Of Mobile & Emerging Tech - GroupM India Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India, writes on what makes voice tech now important than ever before
By Niraj Ruparel | Dec 16, 2022 9:11 AM | 5 min read
From punching buttons to shooting out voice commands, technology has had a remarkable impact on user experience. Those inclined towards adopting it to the earliest have indeed been the frontrunners. If you are worried about how your business can implement voice tech across the multitude of communication channels, then don’t be. All it takes is some hardcore strategizing and if done right, the rewards are endless — lower customer acquisition costs, higher market share, product awareness, and the list goes on.
Right now, digital communication is at a tipping point, with Web 3.0 and its many iterations taking over, voice tech is indeed getting more sophisticated. Yet, there exists the need for simplistic dual-tone multi-frequency (DTMF), which involves connecting to the IVR and choosing options from the keypad to access information or perform certain actions.
Although it sounds outdated, the DTMF continues to be effective, and this is evident from the government’s initiative ‘Kilkari’, a DTMF health education tele campaign for those experiencing maternity. Its massive success soon got businesses like Colgate and other corporates thinking of how best they could use voice tech, and with some sheer hard work, were soon ahead of their peers.
What makes Voice Tech important?
When big data was in its nascent stages, Bill Gates said, “Data is the new oil”, and those who followed this mantra survived and have thrived throughout recessions and pandemics. The visionary businessman and philanthropist has on various occasions spoken about the massive potential of NLP.
Take a look around, and it makes absolute sense because, on one hand, 70% of businesses have either undergone digital transformation or have a strategy in place to undergo the same. On the other hand, there is a sharp spike in the number of mobile phone users. Also, the number of voice searches has skyrocketed and 58% of all consumers use it to look up information.
The challenge now is to create voice skills that are aligned with business goals and cater to the needs of a diverse clientele, especially in a multi-lingual country like India. If done right, there is immense potential because India has over 1.18 billion mobile phone users, of which over 600 million are smartphone users.
These staggering numbers highlight the potential of this massive industry, particularly the 418 million users who do not use smartphones. These are users who don’t consume information on the internet and need more awareness through simplistic DTMF campaigns. With that said, let us dig deeper into how voice tech can be utilized to implement marketing campaigns for various customer segments.
Reaching a Fragmented Consumer Community with Voice Tech
For a delivery message to be effectively disseminated by a business, the mediums and approaches used must be adapted to that segment’s persona, besides remaining aligned with business goals. This is one of the most underrated brand challenges, particularly while devising a brand strategy for FMCG products that target the masses at large.
You cannot expect Boomers to hop into a brand’s metaverse over the next few years. That’s for the Gen Zs who constitute over 40% of the consumer population with billions of dollars’ worth of buying capacity. So, there is a need for customer segmentation based on generational studies before devising the strategy for a voice skill.
The next classification is based on literacy levels and how data is consumed. You have the educated and informed internet-savvy consumers and also a large chunk of illiterate and poor consumers who have limited or no access to the internet. India has a literacy rate of 74.04%, with over 28% of the population living below poverty rate. Nevertheless, they consume FMCG products, which highlights the need to engage these consumers in a suitable manner to increase the product’s market share.
As they cannot read comfortably, the best way to do that is through simplistic voice-based solutions. Products like Colgate have run successful voice campaigns, but back then they were mostly one-sided. Now, voice technology has metamorphosed into a sophisticated AI-based solution that can do wonders — provide a seamless customer journey, send reminders for critical actions, provide product information, and much more.
Latest Trends in the Voice Tech Landscape
Voice technology is no longer a mere medium of communication, but the key to optimizing business processes, generating opt-ins, dealing with abandoned carts, and creating product awareness. These are done through IVR options on dumb phones or through AI-connected solutions on smartphones.
For example, PayPal lets users execute transactions through voice commands, and Starbucks lets users order and pay for their drinks using voice commands. The list goes on but there is none that can beat what Burger King did — they got Google Assistants talking with an ad that stated “OK Google, what is the Whopper Burger?” with relevant details stated on Wikipedia. Sales skyrocketed, but only until Google rolled out a server-side update.
Final Takeaway
Since its inception, voice technology has been a phenomenon and those who leveraged it, have not only optimized their business processes but also carved a niche for themselves as industry leaders. Its implementation is best decided based on key factors like product line, consumer segment, and business goals. Whether it’s to lower operational costs, reduce customer acquisition costs, or increase customer engagement — everything needs to be aligned and integrated into a voice model for it to be successful.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit today
The e4m-Xaxis Report 2023 will also be unveiled today
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 8:51 AM | 4 min read
The advertising and marketing industry continues to expand exponentially with growing digital penetration. Programmatic advertising is evolving at a rapid pace with rising expectations of advertisers, consumers, and brands. As digital media expands, better targeting, greater reach, and real-time optimization have become important, and programmatic advertising looks promising in this respect.
To explore the world of programmatic further, exchange4media along with Xaxis is set to hold the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit today, November 16 from 11 am in Mumbai. The e4m-Xaxis Report 2023 will also be unveiled today by e4m co-founder Nawal Ahuja, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld group and Founder of e4m, and Dimpy Yadav, General Manager, Xaxis India. The event is co-powered by Scibids while Xapads is the innovation partner. Lemma is the programmatic partner and Aaj Tak is the co-gold partner of the event. Bobble AI is the co-partner of the event.
e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit 2022 aims to create an engaging platform for brands, advertisers, content marketers, and martech agencies to throw light on the pressing changes and greater effects on the programmatic ecosystem. As programmatic advertising has evolved with the data, technology, measurement, inventory, and expertise, it is creating immense opportunities with publishers and brands increasing their programmatic spends in the post-pandemic world.
The conference will be attended by top industry leaders, brand custodians, agency heads and thought leaders, Brand CEOs, CMOs, from the advertising and marketing domain. We are all set to have a distinguished line-up of speakers who will share various insights on programmatic advertising.
The event will kickstart with the opening remarks by e4m co-founder Nawal Ahuja followed by a keynote session by Dimpy Yadav, General Manager, Xaxis India, on the topic ‘Evolution of Programmatic in 2022’. Yadav will speak on how programmatic has taken the centre stage and has become the mainstream for digital planning and investments. It will be followed by a panel discussion on the topic ‘Commerce Media: Past, Present & Future of a Fast-Growing Media Opportunity’.
The panellists include Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One; Suyash Dongare, Head of Digital Marketing, VIP Industries; Sonali Malaviya, Managing Director, Essence India; Varadharajan Raunathan, Head - Monetization & Customer Engagement at Big Basket; Avinash Janjire, VP & Head- Marketing at Thomas Cook; and Ankur Rathi, Head- DSP GTM at Amazon. The session chair for the event is Deepak Khurana, Co-Founder & CEO At Vserv & VMAX.
Following the panel discussion, Shubhranshu Singh, Vice President- Marketing, Domestic & IB at Tata Motors, will share insights on the topic- ‘Digital Learnings of 2022’ and Ankit Anand, India Strategy Lead, Bobble AI, will speak on the topic- ‘Building a future proof digital strategy’.
Another panel discussion on the topic ‘Debate For And Against – Death of cookies; a threat to programmatic?’ will see participation from industry leaders Ketan Bharati, VP- Global Marketing Operations, Truecaller; Gagan Singla, Managing Director-Digital Business, JM Financial; Punit Chahar, Asia Head of Digital Performance Marketing, Olx Autos; Ankita Jain, Co-Founder, Earnly; Angshuman Gogoi, Digital Marketing Lead, Glenmark Consumer Care and Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India At DoubleVerify. The session will be moderated by Bharat Arora, Programmatic Industry Expert.
After the panel discussion, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld group and Founder of exchange4media Group, will engage in a fireside chat with Sameer Mavadia, Managing Director, Riders on the digital marketing in today’s time for a Brand, the evolution of e-commerce for Riders & the Trends for 2023.
Another discussion will be held on the topic ‘Leveraging programmatic in the new omnichannel digital landscape’. The panellists will shed light on how can we better optimize and integrate the digital media strategy keeping programmatic high priority with the goal to scale the ROI for brands on their media investments in the new multi-channel digital advertising landscape.
The panellists include Ritu Mittal, Head - Marketing and Digital, Bayer Consumer Health India; Anushree Ghosh, Head of Digital Strategy, Media, Brand Commerce-ITC Foods; Anuja Agarwal, Head of Marketing, Sanofi Pasteur; Daniele Calabrese, Regional Director, Taboola- India & Southeast Asia; Merlin Coutinho, Head Marketing & Brand Solutions, Lemma and Session Chair- Ranjan Mishra, Lead Associate Trading Director at The Trade Desk. The closing keynote address will be given by Arjun Mohan, CEO, UpGrad on the topic- Making Programmatic ads work for edtech platforms.
To ensure you don’t miss out on the valuable insights, please click on the link to register:
https://e4mevents.com/programmatic-summit-2022/register
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
2022: Metaverse is here, but is it there yet?
Experts discuss their intrigue, optimism and concerns about the elusive metaverse and what the coming years may bring for the field
By Shantanu David | Dec 16, 2022 9:01 AM | 5 min read
While Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook’s huge pivot to the metaverse in late 2021 (aka Meta) has yet to deliver on, well, anything, the idea of an online universe in which we can all co-exist, through digital avatars was embraced by a variety of brands and marquee advertisers across domains. 2022 could be called the year of the metaverse, though it’s yet to seep into everyday usage.
For Praful Krishna, Chief Product Officer at Jio Haptik, the Metaverse is a continuum from interactive chatbots to a fully immersive, parallel world experience that traverses voice, video, AR and/or VR. “The transition will be a 5-10 year-long journey, and it will be very different for every brand. You need to decide the journey you want to pursue based on the demographics of your users,” he says.
Future Fit
“While there is strategic value in investing in conversations, via text or in immersive contexts, at the end of the day the dollars should speak for themself if we are to justify the $1.3T being invested in digital transformation globally,” notes Krishna.
Indeed, the consensus around metaverse seems to be that while it's here, it’s not there yet, with the next few years being crucial. That being said, 2022 has been crucial in bringing it to worldwide media attention.
Even though mainstream adoption of the metaverse might take some time, leading brands are already changing marketing norms one project at a time, points out Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media.
“The metaverse elevates virtual experiences and gives businesses new, creative options to connect with customers. As only a few have access to the metaverse, brands can leverage this opportunity to be innovative and distinguish themselves amid the competition faced in traditional marketing, he points out
Krutin Shah, Co-founder and COO, Phyvital Inc, chimes in saying, “We don’t believe Metaverse has moved from 'buzz' to 'mainstream' yet. But it’s getting there. We are seeing more brands willing to try and create 6-month- 12-month engagement strategies around it. The key to engagement is the ease of use for the audience. Heavy and long load times had been an initial hindrance, but companies like ours have been working on improving these challenges and we are starting to see results with longer engagement times in our experiences. (5-7x longer engagement times compared to traditional Instagram videos).”
Present Day
Hitarth Dadia - CMO and Partner - NOFILTR.GROUP believes that unconsciously, we are already using a lot of facets of the whole metaverse concept, without even realizing it. “With the rise of education and awareness, more people are going to actively take part in one segment or the other. For the overall concept, a majority of brand work is observed, but it's still conceptual and due to curiosity, it is in the experimental phase. More iteration is to be observed in the coming couple of months,” he says.
Testament to that is Manish Solanki, COO, and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, observing that going by online reports, there are almost 400 million metaverse users, with some platforms having over 1 million active users per day. “But almost all of these are virtual gaming worlds, with some allowing social networking through online avatars. Interesting thing is that almost 80% of them have made some kind of an in-game purchase,” he says.
Slow and Steady
What is undeniable is that the Metaverse has not fully entered the mainstream consciousness of consumers, as brand managers are not sure about the ROI and results that would come out of any Metaverse campaign.
“Many brands do not want to experiment with Metaverse because there is no solid consumer base and the majority of consumers are unsure about functionality.
Considering the target audience is the youth, in general, they have limited buying power,” cautions Danish Malik, Co-Founder, and CEO of Boomlet Media Private Limited, adding, “Also, most of the brand's objective for reaching the maximum target audience is not successfully met, it would take time for brand managers to be able to do more metaverse campaigns since there is no set consumer base.”
That being said, there is enormous potential. Never forget, just India is expected to grow its online population by 500 million over the next few years.
“The metaverse worlds are also increasing over the internet. So far, only some of the bigger businesses like Apple, Coke and Nike have been the first adopters of this fledgling universe. Analysts are optimistic about this space and have projected increased adoption of this technology resulting in an increased market value, in the next 3-4 years,” says Solanki.
“If that happens, the metaverse will enable virtual infrastructure for advertising, eCommerce and events, enabling newer revenue channels. I would like to define it as the pre-buzz phase, where brands have just started engaging with an evolved audience through virtual avatars and setting their digital footprint in this new arena. With time we can expect a more real and immersive experience,” he adds.
And while it’s still going to take time, it’s going to be worth the wait, given that a virtual world, free of everyday physics and limitations will give the average person online access to a lot more things, from concerts to communication to collaboration, and more. Advertising is naturally going to lead the way.
“So to summarize, the metaverse is expected to be an upgraded feature point that social media or the Internet gives you. I am expecting to make the overall internet as a whole, as a concept, more accessible and more interactive and ironically, a lot more human,” concludes Dadia.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube