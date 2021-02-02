Saregama announces partnership with Josh

As part of this deal, Saregama will license its entire catalogue to Josh allowing users to create content

Saregama announced a music licencing deal with made-in-India, short-video app, Josh by VerSe Innovation. Users of Josh, India’s fastest-growing and most engaged short-video app today, can now access old and new songs from the Saregama library with over 1,30,000 songs to create innovative content.

As part of this deal, Saregama will license its entire catalogue to Josh allowing users to create content inspired from its robust music library in diverse Indian languages like Hindi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Gujarati, amongst many others. Saregama is India’s oldest music label and holds the richest catalogue spanning genres like film/non- film songs, devotional music, ghazals & indipop in more than 25 languages.

Users on Josh can now create content to songs by legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, R.D Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Geeta Dutt and Laxmikant Pyarelal making their experience on the platform even more engaging and fun.

Commenting on the partnership, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India said “Our partnership with Josh is another example of how more and more people find evergreen music relevant, with age no-bar. Saregama has music to offer to all generations and age groups across languages. It’s great to associate with Josh and see such innovative content getting created.”

Over 77 million monthly active users will now be able to explore the Saregama music library on Josh which celebrates the mahagathbandhan of 200+ exclusive top creators, India's biggest music labels, the hottest entertainment format, and formidable user demographics.

Speaking on the partnership, Umang Bedi, Co-founder, Josh said “Music is a universal language, and language is at the heart of every endeavour and innovation at Josh. This partnership is a great reminder of that focus – one that makes sure there’s a song for every user, creator and moment on Josh, today. If a 2020 movie could recreate a 1951 Albela classic into a quirky, pandemic soundtrack, who knows of the myriad possibilities when you expose creative minds and souls to an evergreen music library. What better way to celebrate a new decade of creativity than to welcome Saregama into our vast music library.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)