SAP onboards We-Storytellers as its digital marketing service bureau partner

As part of the deal, the agency is certified to deliver marketing services to SAP’s partner organizations

We-Storytellers announced today that they have now been accredited as SAP Digital Marketing Service Bureau partners for “their extraordinary digital demand generation excellence.” As a result of this recognition, We-Storytellers is certified to deliver marketing services to SAP’s partner organizations.

As DMSB certified agency, We-Storytellers is well positioned to equip SAP partners in optimally utilizing their Marketing Development Funds (MDF) and crafting engaging campaigns. With a content-first approach, the SAP Partners would benefit from the decades of cumulative experience in digital marketing, thought leadership positioning and employer branding expertise of team We-Storytellers.

Startup SAP services partners now have access to the best marketing support with a specially curated Startup Marketing Kit that allows them to be market-ready in just 6 weeks. As part of this service, We-Storytellers consults them on positioning, messaging and pitch helps them with website creation and sales enablement along with the creation and management of their social media handles.

Founded during the pandemic, We- Storytellers, the young marketing communication startup began its journey in May 2020 as a two-member team. It has seen exemplary growth in just one year of its existence and has now a well-rounded team, supported by a strong network of writers and designers. The company partners with over 20 global enterprises and senior executives in delivering unique marketing and communication solutions.

We-Storytellers brings a unique blend of tech understanding, marketing expertise and business storytelling to the table. In the last year, the company has expanded its service lines beyond marketing support to include solutions for social positioning of top executives, stakeholders/influencers engagement, employee communication and employer branding.

Nidhi Mahesh

According to Nidhi Mahesh, Chief Storyteller and Co-Founder, “Our raison d’etre is to challenge the status quo and create a new narrative in B2B marketing communication. As a content-led organization, we believe in organic engagement, reflecting the unique persona of each company and its leaders. In a cluttered and noisy market, we build differentiations with intent listening, meaningful conversation and sustained dialogues”.

We-Storytellers has an enviable roster of clients from IT Services, AI, Data Engineering and Cybersecurity sectors, and have successfully helped them translate tech speak to meaningful and engaging communication that gets business results.

Vasileios Stavrakas, Midmarket & Channel Marketing Manager, SAP ME South, said “In our journey of enabling and empowering our partner organizations with the best demand generation and marketing services, we are pleased to have We-Storyteller onboard. Their work in business storytelling is exemplary and we have chosen them for their excellence in demand generation.”

“We are extremely excited to have We-Storytellers as a part of SAP’s Digital Marketing Services Bureau Network to help SAP’s partner organizations find new avenues for growth through business storytelling. Exciting times ahead!”, said Karina Keil, SAP DMSB Officer for EMEA South.

