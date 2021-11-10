Sachin Tendulkar, PM Modi in Brandwatch's Top 50 most influential people on Twitter

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar remains a celebrated figure even after his retirement. Tendulkar has entered the Brandwatch’s 50 most influential people globally on microblogging platform Twitter in 2021.



He entered the table at 35th position and is the only Indian apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to feature in the list. The Indian batting maestro has 36 million followers on Twitter and has an influence score of 93.



With 72 million followers, Modi maintained his second position after musician Taylor Swift, who was up two slots to emerge as the most influential Twitter user. Both Taylor and Modi have an influence score of 97.



Apart from Tendulkar, the other new entrants to the list are Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Bruno Mars, and Takafumi Horie.



Some of the influencers who didn’t make it to the Brandwatch’s 50 Most Influential People on Twitter 2021 include The Weeknd, Mashi Rafael, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Alyssa Milano, Iggy Azalea, and Kevin Hart.



For the second year in a row, ‘musician’ appears to be the most influential profession on the platform, with 54% of the ranked influencers falling under this category. ‘Television host’ is the second most influential profession on Twitter, with 12% of top 50 influencers in this category.



Business, sports, and politicians each accounted for 6% of the ranked influencers’ professions. Unlike last year, only two politicians appeared in the top 10: Barack Obama and Narendra Modi. Among the 50 identified influencers, 61% are male and 39% female, with the majority (67%) based in the United States, followed by Brazil (13%).



“Our data suggested that home-bound consumers sought to cope with the pandemic-inflicted stress by distracting themselves with subscription services and streaming, which we think may have caused this shift in influence from politics in 2020 to entertainment in 2021,” Ksenia Newton, Marketing Content Specialist, Brandwatch said in a blog post.



She also said that Brandwatch looked into conversation insights from the top 50 influencers, and three themes dominated the discussions: pop culture, style/fashion/body art, and sports, with the last one accounting for 35.8% of all conversations.



“We used Brandwatch Audiences to search for active tweeters with high influence. Audiences rank Twitter accounts according to a selection of criteria that, added together, create their influence score. This is our measure of how influential an account is over time, based on the level of genuine engagement they are creating. While large numbers of followers, retweets, and replies will help, the more influential the people they engage with, the better the score,” she added

