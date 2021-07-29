Sachin Tendulkar invests in digital entertainment and technology firm JetSynthesys

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has recently made an equity investment of USD 2Mn in JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology company with a global foray in gaming, digital entertainment, and interest-based social community platforms.

The investment further strengthens Tendulkar’s relationship with JetSynthesys; the duo already has an existing joint venture for a digital destination for all things cricket, 100MB, and Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and Sachin Saga VR.

With this USD 2 Mn investment, Tendulkar joins the bandwagon of existing shareholders of JetSynthesys - Adar Poonawalla, Kris Gopalakrishnan, and the multi-billion-dollar family offices of the promoters of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group and DSP Group.

Commenting on this investment, the Little Master said, “My association with JetSynthesys goes back to almost 5 years now. We started our journey with Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and strengthened it with a unique Virtual Reality cricket experience. It is one of the most popular games in its category with over 20 million downloads. Our next product was 100MB, a first-of-its-kind digital destination for all things cricket. When this association began, the aim was to provide an authentic gaming experience for cricket lovers across the globe; now I am briefed that the team is looking to diversify that purview to include more cross category digital products and platforms.”

Commenting on this crucial development, Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, JetSynthesys, said, “We welcomed Sachin to the JetSynthesys family back in 2016 and our association has only grown stronger since then. We created Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and Sachin Saga VR to give fans an opportunity to step into the shoes of the most iconic cricket superstar in the country. With 100MB, we gave Sachin’s fans the opportunity to have a platform where they could interact with him directly. With this investment, we are excited to see Sachin become an even more crucial member of the JetSynthesys family. We’re proud to have a Bharat Ratna onboard, a man with strong values, and an iconic Indian and global brand, as we build a global new age digital media entertainment and sports platform. Sachin’s longstanding support is a testament of his faith in our vision and together we hope to enrich more lives across the country, and in the process, make JetSynthesys an even stronger name in India’s digital ecosystem.”

