Revenant Esports ropes in Cybeart as its official gaming chair partner

Esports organization Revenant Esports has onboarded the gaming merchandise company Cybeart as its Official Gaming Chair partner for the upcoming season.

Throughout this partnership, Cybeart will design customized chairs exclusively for tournaments, as well as for Revenant's bootcamp, numerous gaming rosters and creators.

"We are delighted to be associated with a brand like Cybeart that has made a name for itself due to their superior quality products and creativity. Gaming Chair sponsorships are essential for gamers or creators of any Esports organization as it is one of the fundamental products associated with their craft. This association is going to enhance the gaming experience of our gamers and creators. We are looking forward to teaming up with Cybeart and aid the growth of both brands in our respective capacities and countries." said Founder and CEO of Revenant Esports, Rohit Jagasia.

An exclusive partnership with a renowned Esports organization will make Cybeart's vision of making a huge impact in the Indian gaming community a reality. This is Cybeart's one of many exclusive partnerships.

With a licensing agreement with Warner Bros Consumer Products (WBCP), the company has previously launched a variety of gaming chairs featuring characters from DC Comics, Mortal Kombat, and The Batman 2022 movie. The World's First "Lord of the Rings" Gaming Chair is the latest addition to their gaming chair collection.

"Being a gamer and living abroad for the past few years, I have been closely monitoring the gaming ecosystem in foreign regions and also the currently booming Indian Esports Industry. I’ve always had the urge to introduce the brand to my own country and bring a change into how esports is perceived in India. With both the brands working towards the same goal, we are thrilled to partner with one of the leading Esports organizations, Revenant Esports as part of our vision to revolutionize the Indian gaming industry." said Founder and CEO of Cybeart, Krutik Patel.

According to Industry statistics, as many as 72 brands had invested in 2021, this deal is a testament to the ever growing interest that corporates and brands are taking in the Indian gaming and esports space.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)