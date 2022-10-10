PUMA becomes official kit partner of Revenant Esports

Revenant Esports has announced sports brand PUMA as their official kit partner for the upcoming season.



This association came as one of the major non-endemic brand collaborations in the Indian esports industry. Under the terms of the partnership, Revenant Esports’ creators and Esports roster will don the exclusive kits produced by PUMA.



“PUMA is one of the most successful sports brands in the world and it makes us extremely proud to be the first Esports team in India to be associated with them. This partnership is a step in the right direction for Revenant Esports and a testament to our aim of enriching the experience of the Esports community and our fans. Esports merchandise has become an integral part of the industry in the last few years and seeing our athletes, creators, fans wear the apparel produced by one of the world’s best is a privilege. Together we hope to achieve immense success in the coming years and capitalise on the growing Esports culture in the country,” said Rohit Jagasia, Founder and CEO of Revenant Esports.



Commenting on the occasion, Vishal Gupta, Executive Director-Retail, PUMA India, said, “We are extremely excited to associate with Revenant Esports as their official Kit Partner and become the first leading sportswear brand in the country to enter the deeply engaging space of Esports. India is one of the biggest markets for the video gaming community and competitive Esports is immensely influencing our youth across tiers. That Esports getting incorporated as a medal sport into the Asian Games next year is evidence of its huge popularity & potential today. As a brand, PUMA strongly supports influences on youth culture such as sports, fitness, art, cinema, music and now new age sports i.e. Esports. With this association, Puma & Revenant will leverage each other’s huge audience base and wide reach to connect with Esports athletes in the country and penetrate deeper into the market.”

