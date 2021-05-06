Creativeland Asia invests $1 million in Revenant Esports

Sajan Raj Kurup, Chairman and Founder of Creativeland Asia has made close to a million USD investment in Revenant Esports. With this investment, Kurup has become a 40% stakeholder in the gaming company in India.

Revenant Esports is currently home to over 25 Esports athletes including various popular mobile titles like Call of Duty Mobile: Multiplayer, Call of Duty Mobile: Battle Royale, PUBGM (Before the ban), Clash of Clans and FreeFire. The acquisition news which was announced today will allow both companies to broaden their reach in the gaming community and promote co-creation of unique experiences for consumers.

Revenant Esports is a destination for casual gamers, pro gamers, aspiring gamers and content creators and has shown exponential growth through 2020. Since its inception in 2020, the company has set up a commendable e-sport gaming and broadcasting infrastructure and has made a significant inroad in tier II gaming markets as well. With almost 15,000 active gamers engaged and 20,000 hours (generated in the last two months) of watch time through their content creator network, tournaments and athletes the company aims to grow further in the field of E-sports.

Creator - Investor, Sajan Raj Kurup, Chairman and Founder of Creativeland Asia says, “With the E-sports sector becoming one the fastest growing industries globally, we are confident of growing to an INR 150 crore company in the next 12 months. It’s a world where we can pair the right message with the perfect idea, to a highly engaged audience - at the right time. I am personally very excited to be a part of this young company’s journey and hope go co-curate endless opportunities that E-sports offers brands today.”

Elaborating on the investment Kurup adds, “We have made investments in the past into E-commerce, Agri-Tech, Environment, Healthcare, Education and with Revenant Esports into Entertainment; through our AIF Ventureland Asia. Our focus is to bring a combination of Marketing skills, technology innovations, access to capital pools to help grow garage brands into unicorns.”

Rohit Naresh Jagasia, Founder and CEO, Revenant Esports “Being a gamer myself, I have seen the Esports Industry grown exponentially in the past few years. We aim to be the heart of the Indian Gaming Industry and grow aggressively in competitive esports, virtual and offline events and content. We are a sportsman-run company and will focus on growth through sponsorships, broadcasting, merchandise, tournaments and athlete management.”

Viewership of esports in India doubled to 17 million in 2020 while the prize money pool grew 25-30%, according to industry estimates. With the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) including esports as a medal sport for the first time at Asian Games 2022, KPMG estimates that the audience for esports will exceed 130 million by 2025.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)