Q4: Pinterest reports 76% YoY rise in revenue

The company has witnessed 37% YoY growth in Global Monthly Active Users to 459 million

Image-sharing platform Pinterest has reported a 76% YoY rise in revenue to $706 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31.

The company has said its Global Monthly Active Users have increased by 37% YoY to 459 million.

Ben Silbermann, CEO and co-founder, Pinterest, said: “We welcomed over 100 million additional monthly active users to Pinterest in 2020, more than any other year in our history, and now we reach more than 450 million monthly active users around the world.”

Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and Head of Business Operations, Pinterest, said: “Q4 capped a remarkable year of growth for Pinterest. Continued product innovation, execution and an earlier and longer holiday season helped us deliver 76% year-over-year revenue growth.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)