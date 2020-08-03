Punit Goenka considering to invest 7% of ZEEL’s operating profit in Zee5: Reports

The MD and CEO of ZEEL has reportedly said he is not worried about niche channels being shut down as audiences were shifting towards streaming services

Media reports have said Punit Goenka is hinting at investing 7% of Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ operating profit into Zee5.

Media agencies have quoted Goenka as saying that the company will manage to get its share of niche content from digital platform.

Goenka recently issued an open letter sharing his strategic vision for a new version of the Company – titling it as ZEE 4.0.

Goenka laid out the future roadmap to propel the company as a premier media & entertainment powerhouse.

“The new and stronger ZEE 4.0 is implementing a 5G formula focusing on – Governance, Granularity, Growth, Goodwill & Gusto that will define the new phase of the company,” he had said.