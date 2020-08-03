Punit Goenka considering to invest 7% of ZEEL’s operating profit in Zee5: Reports

The MD and CEO of ZEEL has reportedly said he is not worried about niche channels being shut down as audiences were shifting towards streaming services

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 3, 2020 11:51 AM
Punit Goenka

Media reports have said Punit Goenka is hinting at investing 7% of Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ operating profit into Zee5.

The MD and CEO of ZEEL has said he is not worried about niche channels being shut down as streaming services are drawing more eyeballs.

Media agencies have quoted Goenka as saying that the company will manage to get its share of niche content from digital platform.

Goenka recently issued an open letter sharing his strategic vision for a new version of the Company – titling it as ZEE 4.0.

Goenka laid out the future roadmap to propel the company as a premier media & entertainment powerhouse.

“The new and stronger ZEE 4.0 is implementing a 5G formula focusing on – Governance, Granularity, Growth, Goodwill & Gusto that will define the new phase of the company,” he had said.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Punit goenka Zeel Zee5
Show comments
You May Also Like
ZEE5

ZEE5 to expand digital portfolio of offerings with HiPi, its homegrown video creation app
13 hours ago

mazon

Q2 2020: In COVID time, Amazon sees record profit of $5.2 billion
16 hours ago

microsoft tiktok

Microsoft in talks with ByteDance to acquire US arm of TikTok
16 hours ago