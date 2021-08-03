Planet Marathi OTT lines up 5 original web series for August

Planet Marathi OTT announced that it has greenlit five refreshingly new Original shows to be streamed globally. This is a first for Marathi entertainment industry where an exclusive Marathi OTT platform is producing and streaming original Marathi content.

The Indian web series genre has been raising the bar for a few years now. With an influx of regional and international content in addition to Hindi content, the entertainment buzz is growing by the day on OTTs. Amazing Marathi content has longed for a rightful platform that can do justice to exclusively Marathi content. Planet Marathi OTT has made this dream come true. Planet Marathi has announced five amazing original web series with a power-packed star cast giving some major binge-watching goals to Marathi audiences across the world.

Currently, Planet Marathi OTT App has a rich content library of over 1000+ hours worth of binge-worthy content that will tantalize the Marathi audience It includes films, web shows, plays, music, karaoke, and so much more. The IOS and Android version of the app will be available across the world. The best thing about exclusive content in Marathi is that the content is refreshingly original, entertaining and curated for the audience's likability.

Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder, Planet Marathi, shares his enthusiasm about the recent advancement saying, “Planet Marathi thrives to bring promising content, meaningful entertainment for every segment of Marathi audience. Our Originals shows have content that is specifically curated for web series audiences. The fast-paced, meaningful, thrilling and gripping storylines, backed by the superior quality of filmmaking, presented by talented actors who are relatable faces is the complete package our shows on Planet Marathi OTT Originals offer! The entertainment experience is going to be exciting because never before have Marathi fans witnessed a premium treatment to Marathi content! The quantum of choice, the range of genres, and the diversity of content on this platform will only grow in leaps and bounds.”

The five shows that will be streamed on Planet Marathi OTT Originals are ‘Sopa Nasata Kaahi’ which will be a romantic comedy, ‘Hing Pustak Talwar’ will be a light comedy about a group of friends, ‘Bap Beep Bap’ an emotional family drama about father-son relationships, ‘Jobless’ a crime thriller about an accused fraudster struggling to prove his innocence and a fantasy thriller ‘Parees’ about superstitions and supernatural.

Marathi audience seeks content that is at par with global entertainment but in a language and star cast that is familiar and close to them. They seek authenticity with class. Vistas Media Capital powered Planet Marathi OTT promises this meaningful entertainment on their platform. The recent announcement of fresh and exclusive web shows on Planet Marathi OTT Originals is creating quite a stir among bingers. More details about the show are expected to be revealed soon.

