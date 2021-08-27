Pitaara TV launches multi-regional streaming platform Chaupal

Punjabi movie channel Pitaara TV has launched its over-the-top (OTT) platform Chaupal, providing content for entertainment in three regional languages- Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri.

“The word ‘Chaupal’ signifies a community space where people gather for a specific purpose. Pitaara TV’s OTT is also one such platform where people speaking different languages and residing in different areas/countries will come together to experience endless entertainment in the most affordable way possible,” the channel said.

“Chaupal: Entertainment Beyond Boundaries’ is an endeavor to make online entertainment truly seamless for audiences anywhere, anytime,” they added.

“Chaupal offers the latest and popular original and exclusive movies, web series, podcasts, music, documentaries and entertainment-based content from India and the world. To drive meaningful engagement with the audience, Chaupal is investing in generating world-class Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri content. Now, viewers will be able to stream movies and originals in widest range of categories and genres and enrich their experience with the most relevant content. On its launch day, Chaupal has released as many as 12 originals (films and web series), 50 exclusives along with providing more than 300 movie offerings. The OTT with the largest Punjabi and Bhojpuri film catalogue in the market will further release two new web series and two new movies every month ensuring pure entertainment for all subscribers no matter when they sign in,” the channel further said.

ORIGINAL CONTENT

Chaupal brings films, produced by combining the unique flavours of different communities and regions of North India and featuring our biggest stars.

PANCHHI (FILM): (Thriller) Starring Prince Kanwaljit, Aarushi Sharma, Ahem Music VARDAAT (WEB SERIES): (Suspense, murder mystery, thriller) starring Ashish Duggal, Ram Aujla, Paramveer Singh, Drishti Grewal RANGE (WEB SERIES): (Thriller, Action, Crime) Starring Navi Bhangu, Aman Sutdher, Anita Meet, Tarsem Paul, Sherry Aggarwal KALA SHEHAR (FILM): (Crime, Action, Thriller) Starring Dheeraj Kumar, Mahavir Bhullar, Sanju Solanki, Karanveer Khullar TERI MERI NAHI NIBHNI (FILM): (Romantic Comedy) Starring Nav Bajwa, Karamjit Anmol, Naman Hanjra, Hobby Dhaliwal, Suntia Dhir KHICH JATTA KHICH (EPISODIC): (Comedy) Starring Soni Dhaliwal, Dilawar Sidhu, Yasmeen MAIN VS TU (FILM): (Family Drama) Starring Mahavir Bhullar, Sonpreet Jawandha, Arsh Hundal PLEASE KILL ME (FILM): (Suspense, Thriller) Starring Jagjeet Sandhu, Megha Sharma, Vikram Chauhan, Karanvir Khullar MALAAL (HARYANVI FILM): (Crime) Starring Yashpal Sharma, Tina Bhatia, Manoj Bhakshi, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Ravi Chauhan, Abhimanyu Yadav, Yogesh Bhardwaj, Hariom Kaushik 10. LONDON IN HARYANA (HARYANVI WEB SERIES): (Family Drama, Comedy) Starring Vicky Kajla, Jagbir Rathi, Rajkumar Maan, Pargati 11. LAKHMICHAND HARYANVI (HARYANVI FILM): (Romantic Comedy, Drama) Starring Pradeep Kumar fame Prince Kumar, Najmin Khan, Yogesh Bhardwaj 12. CHAPPER PHADKE (HARYANVI FILM): (Comedy, Drama) Starring Ramkesh Jiwanpurwala, Anjvi Singh Hooda, Abhimanyu Yadav, Suren Savitri Sarkar, Akash Chawariya, Yogesh Bhardwaj, Hariom Kaushik

COMING SOON ON CHAUPAL

Murabba, Chandigarh Waale, Tunka Tunka, Zila Sngroor, Dustbin, Shikari, Shahi Majra, Umran Ch Ki Rakheya, Seep, Miss Tanya, Shagan and more.



MULTI- MARKET GLOBAL LAUNCH

Chaupal is the first OTT platform to launch across all markets globally.

Some of its key markets include the United States of America (USA), Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Mauritius, and the European Union (EU).

Wherever there is internet, there is Chaupal- a destination where customers around the world will be able to enjoy their favorite category shows in the comfort of their homes.

ABOUT THE TECHNOLOGY

Chaupal is the first OTT platform to have been globally published on all devices on the very first day of its launch.

Key features include:

A video experience like no other

A video experience like no other Friendly User Interface

Friendly User Interface AI assisted search

AI assisted search Accessible on all devices

Accessible on all devices Can be easily downloaded from all the mobile and TV app stores

Chaupal provides a unique video experience to consumers. The world’s most advanced video streaming technology and deep attention to quality of experience across devices and platforms, make Chaupal the most complete video destination for OTT consumers. The technology ensures that the best possible video quality is played back automatically based on the available bandwidth, therefore making a great video experience on both mobile networks and Wi-Fi internet connections. Chaupal is optimized to play UHD quality video on the top end of bandwidth availability on mobile networks. Also, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted search on the platform makes it easy for viewers to quickly find the content they wish to watch. Chaupal uses a friendly user interface that helps a user discover content based on his interaction pattern with the platform.

To access Chaupal on mobiles, TVs, laptops or tablets, users may visit www.chaupal.tv and explore the content of their choice.

PARTNERSHIPS

Excited about Chaupal’s potential, India’s largest brands are partnering with us to offer benefits to our subscribers. Xiaomi and Paul Merchants are Chaupal’s key partners.

“With Mi TV’s, our vision is to provide a unique interface for each user, and this comes to life with our dedicated focus on building PatchWall for TVs in India. Mi TVs have become India’s favourite smart TVs in no time and keeping our users in mind, we have made it our resolution to enhance the entertainment experience by providing varied content. We are proud to announce our partnership with OTT platform Chaupal which widens our rich content library for all our Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri users. This is the first time a global TV brand has taken the initiative to understand the power of Indian vernacular entertainment and partner with a platform to provide exclusive early access to Mi TV users. OTT platform Chaupal’s content will be deeply integrated with PatchWall enabling easy access to entertaining content and offer best in class experience to our users. With our content first approach, we will continue to work hard to build one of the most robust content libraries in India and provide a great content viewing experience to all our users,” said Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead, Smart TV, MI India

Pitaara TV’s Director Sandeep Bansal added, "We are excited to be partnering with a global brand as Xiaomi with a strong connection to its customers across the world. Collaborating with Xiaomi, Chaupal’s content will be deeply integrated with PatchWall enabling easy entertaining content and offers best in class experience to the users. This will be an early access program with PatchWall which will be available from August 29."

Speaking about this new initiative, Bansal said, “This is a proud moment for all of us who have worked so hard for the last three years to bring Chaupal to life. Chaupal, as the name suggests, is a gathering of like-minded people who come together for a good time, so we wanted to create a platform which reminded people of their roots, where content could be watched in all the regional languages with family, or with a group of friends.”

Bansal further said, “We are not in the business of entertainment, but we are The Entertainment,” adding, “Chaupal will keep surprising its consumers with incredible storytelling and talent turning imagination into reality.”

