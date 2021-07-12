PharmEasy partners with Social Beat

Online healthcare platform PharmEasy has partnered with digital marketing agency Social Beat to widen its consumer base and reach more people digitally.

“With this collaboration, Social Beat is all geared up to help PharmEasy connect with more customers through the organic search, which can help grow its online presence. Social Beat will also leverage educational and informative content and engaging videos that can add value to the consumer,” the agency said in a statement.

Speaking on the association with Social Beat, Gaurav Verma, CMO PharmEasy, said, "We are really happy to have partnered with Social Beat. The pandemic has increased the adoption of digital services and we want to make sure healthcare services are accessible and affordable for everyone. With the help of Social Beat, we aim to be able to reach maximum people and continue being the leading healthcare brand that everyone trusts and reckons."

"We are excited to be working with PharmEasy to help them widen their consumer base and reach the nooks and corners of digital Bharat. PharmEasy is becoming a one-stop solution for all healthcare needs in Indian households. We look forward to being a part of their digital journey to becoming the best healthcare platform in the country," said Suniel Chawla, Co-Founder, Social Beat.

