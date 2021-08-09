OroPocket's new initiative to extend financial freedom to wives of brave Martyrs

On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, FinTech start-up OroPocket announced the launch of its ‘Salaam Veer Nari’ campaign, which aims at appreciating the efforts of wives of our brave Martyrs, who stood by our soldiers while shouldering every role at home. The campaign is a small contribution to salute the wives of martyrs and brave hearts, safeguarding the territories of our nation.

Aiming to create a bigger and more impactful contribution, OroPocket has joined hands with The Better India and VeerNari Shakti Resettlement Foundation, a government-registered and recognised NGO working towards the welfare and upliftment of wives of Indian Armed forces martyrs, disabled soldiers and their families.

At the launch of the campaign, Tarusha Mittal, COO & Co-Founder, OroPocket said, “Providing an ecosystem which supports financial independence has been the motive behind forming OroPocket. With our ‘Salaam Veer Nari’ campaign, we intend to extend financial freedom to our brave Veer Naris who handle all hardships with a smile while their husbands put their lives at stake for the nation.”

Mohit Madan, CEO & Founder, OroPocket adds, “With this initiative, OroPocket will extend financial freedom the Veer Naris with its one-of-its-kind feature- digital gold. We will accumulate the total milligrams of gold collected by the users as they register on our platform before 15th August 2021. And will then share the equivalent accumulation of gold with our Veer Naris (wives of our brave Martyrs) via VeerNari Shakti Resettlement Foundation.”

Prashant Tewari, Honorary Secretary, VeerNari Shakti Resettlement Foundation said, “The ‘Salaam Veer Nari’ campaign is aimed at bringing to light the hidden role played by these strong-willed women, who take on all the hardships all alone for rest of their life. Our organisation has been working relentlessly towards rehabilitation and empowering the veer naris since Kargil War 1999. The proceeds from the campaign will be utilised for skill development and vocational training of these brave women to enable them dignified livelihood.”

The campaign will be live from 5th August till 15th August, 2021.

