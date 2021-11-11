Ormax Media launches new tool to track performance of OTT platforms every month

Media consulting firm Ormax Media has announced the launch of an OTT Brand Health Tracking Tool called Ormax Brand Monitor (OBM). The tool is based on syndicated research conducted every month among SVOD & AVOD audiences across India, to track the performance of 16 OTT platforms on key brand measures.



OBM is currently tracking the following 16 national platforms in India (in alphabetical order): ALT Balaji, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Jio (TV/ Cinema), Lionsgate Play, MX Player, Netflix, ShemarooMe, Sony LIV, Ullu, Voot, YouTube, and ZEE5. New platforms will be added when they are launched. Regional platforms can avail a customised version of OBM for their respective markets.



Speaking about Ormax Brand Monitor, Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO, Ormax Media said: “The Indian OTT market has seen rapid growth over the last two years. An estimated 353 Million Indians are watching digital videos every month, of which 110 Million have access to paid content. In a rapidly-evolving environment, keeping a check on the brand’s health carries immense value. Platforms that can build strong brands over the next 12-24 months will reap the benefits for many years to come. OBM is an industry-wide syndicated tool that allows brands to assess their brand’s equity, both positive and negative, every month, and take corrective action via marketing and content production & acquisition.”



Every month, OBM will report the performance of each brand on key brand variables such as Top-of-Mind Awareness, Unaided Awareness, Total Awareness, Brand Preference and Ormax Brand Rating (a measure of Brand Satisfaction). Additionally, the track will cover two new parameters every month, such as quality of UX/UI, genre performance of brands and social media visibility, among others. Subscribers will get access to the brand performance by key demographic segments, such as gender, age, markets, and audience type (SVOD vs. AVOD).



The first Ormax Brand Monitor report, based on audience research conducted in October 2021, is now available for subscription.

