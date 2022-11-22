OPPO and Skit.ai partner to launch Voice AI customer support solution

Skit.ai, a Voice AI SaaS company, have entered into a partnership with OPPO India to launch a 24x7 AI-powered customer support solution. With this feature, Skit.ai’s Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform responds to all OPPO customer queries after business hours, with instant responses and zero waiting time.

Saurabh Chaturvedi, Head of Customer Service, OPPO India, talks to e4m about the partnership, “OPPO is a customer-centric brand focusing on delivering the best after-sales experience to customers with an industry-best turnaround time. To further elevate the experience, we have partnered with Skit.ai to provide personalized customer engagement. The partnership will empower our after-sales strategies with innovative, intuitive, and quick 24x7 customer query resolution. At OPPO, after-sales are an integral part of our operations, given how simply selling a smartphone to customers is not our end goal. We aim to build long-term relationships with our clients. We are fostering a customer experience that is quick, always available and marches in a straight line to customer satisfaction. With Skit.ai’s Augmented intelligence platform and end-to-end automation of in-scope calls, we aim to assist our customers in resolving most of their queries in real-time.”

Speaking about the potential of Voice AI in India, Chaturvedi says, “OPPO continuously redefines customer service by bringing technology integration and innovation to our after-sales processes. Previously, OPPO introduced a unique and interactive AI-Powered chatbot solution called Ollie for its customers, designed to carry an effortless conversation with the customers. With OLLIE, OPPO became the first smartphone brand in India to introduce an AI-powered bot exclusively available on WhatsApp.

Taking the customer-first approach, OPPO has been actively working on customers’ feedback on various channels and deploying initiatives that are best suited for their needs. The recurring insight from our conversation with them was a need for a quick, convenient, and premium service experience. Voice AI is the most transformative emerging technology with immense potential, and Skit.ai’s Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform fits our vision. Voice AI has allowed us to provide a more personalized and human-like customer experience with instant customer query resolution. We are excited to explore its capabilities further and keep ahead of the competition in after-sales initiatives.”

The voicebot has been trained to answer questions in English and Hindi for various use cases, including inquiries on spare parts, new devices, information about the nearest service centre, and appointment bookings. A critical metric for OPPO India was to increase call containment to 15%, and basis the initial testing, Skit.ai’s Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform outperformed the target. It delivered a call containment rate of 30%.

Commenting on the partnership, Sourabh Gupta, Co-Founder, and CEO, of Skit.ai, said, “Over the years, we have seen industry leaders across key sectors realize the benefits of Voice AI in India and across the globe. We are glad to announce this partnership with OPPO India, as they recognize the potential Voice AI holds to shape the future of Customer Experience (CX) management. Using Skit.ai's Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform, OPPO will be able to provide smarter and more efficient customer service to millions of Indian customers.”

Gupta further tells e4m about the benefits of Artificial Intelligence in today’s world, “In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a mainstream technology. We see AI already serving as a critical enabler for almost all aspects of business operations. We observe many advantages of automation, intelligent management, data-driven insights, and error reduction. In particular, Voice AI has transformed how brands interact with their customers. Voice AI offers several key benefits, such as contact center automation, 24/7 customer support with prompt query resolution and engagement, intuitive and human-like conversations, multi-turn conversations, hyper-personalized experiences, and so on. Customers are far more integrated and involved with brands offering AI-embedded Voice conversations, developing deeper brand relationships, and improving their loyalty.”

“In terms of the expansion opportunities, India is experiencing rapid growth and digital adoption. We have officially entered the 'Digital era' or 'Techade,' and intelligent technologies such as Voice AI have enormous growth potential. Given the importance of consumer engagement, there is potential for any brand or business across industries to use Voice AI to augment their contact centers. We see several opportunities in growth verticals such as E-Commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, and Consumer Durables, among others. We are optimistic about a strong growth trajectory in the region in 2023,” Gupta added.

