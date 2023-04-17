Open internet advertising opportunities have never been greater: Emily Yri

Deep technology and its use in areas like customer engagement and personalized forms of marketing have evolved multifold over the last decade. Rezolve, a mobile commerce and engagement platform, understands that leveraging research to convert it into technological solutions for engagement with customers is a great way to grow a brand. Hence, the company places its bets on deep technology as an innovative way to boost customer engagement.

Rezolve went into a business combination with a special acquisition company named Armada Acquisition Corp I in 2021. The combined company is slated to publicly trade on NASDAQ.

Amid this major change in the company, exchange4media got into a conversation with Rezolve's global head of communications, Urmee Khan; the Global CEO, Products, Technology and Digital Services, Sauvik Banerjee; and CEO, India, Sunder Madakshira. They spoke about the company’s journey, its future focus on technology and the importance of customer engagement in India.

Excerpts:

Could you tell us about Rezolve, its work and its journey over the years?

Urmee: Rezolve started back in 2015 with one simple aim – to create a universal platform for brands to engage with their customers. The heart of the platform is a range of interactive triggers which brands and retailers can use to attract customers and bring them through to an ‘Instant Checkout’ flow for easy purchase.

The biggest change for Rezolve in recent years has been in expanding its platform beyond mobile apps and into the online space. Rezolve’s triggers now allow consumers to engage immediately online, or else choose to continue in the retailer’s app (if they have one). This enables any company to promote via Rezolve, not just large companies that have their own apps.

What are your thoughts on deep tech and how can brands grow using it?

Urmee: The purpose of deep tech is to make complicated solutions appear simple, so that any company can plug-in and benefit from someone else’s hard work, rather than building their own solution. This is exactly what Rezolve’s platform does. Managing customer sessions and customer accounts, testing on a range of platforms and devices, supporting e-commerce in a range of territories and regions – this is complex stuff. Rezolve has put years in to building a solution where all its power can be accessed by any company via a few simple connections.

Sauvik: Rezolve is a deep tech company focussed on triggers for consumer engagement which are contextual. Invisible watermark, audio and video triggers are built to engage the end consumer for various use-cases agnostic to industries. Instant Act, Instant Buy in an app economy is key to conversion and engagement OKR’s of every organisation.

Rezolve champions in this domain on real-time engagements powered by GeoZones which the marketeers or engagements teams can utilise on a daily basis. The core IP of Rezolve revolves around customer gratification wrapped with proximity marketing. The entire technology stack is built in-house with design and utility global patents pending. In the age of AI, Rezolve has a roadmap to integrate its own deep tech products and wrap around a N=1 Personalization for all of its clients who are focused on conversion in the consumer internet space.

Since a lot of Rezolve's products deal with customer engagement, could you tell us a bit about how important it is to engage with your customers pre and post buy and what are the new developments in that space?

Urmee: What many software providers forget is the transaction itself is the smallest part of any ecommerce journey in terms of time. The consumer’s ecommerce journey starts from the moment they hear about your product and doesn’t finish until that product arrives in their hands.

Rezolve has a range of interactive triggers to help customers arrive at the point of purchase as smoothly as possible and give them all the information they need to make their decision to purchase. A recent technological leap forward that’s really helping merchants at this point is AI for text generation. Merchants who are not natural marketers can quickly generate promotional content for their products which are informative and give good reasons to purchase.

Once the purchase is made, our platform provides status updates and the merchant can provide customer service options. This is where AI can come in again, as customer-service Ais have come a long way from just being an annoyance you have to go through before finally reaching a real person. When properly ‘trained’, they can deal with a huge number of basic queries quickly and effectively.

Sunder: The Indian consumer jumped straight to the mobile phone to access the internet (sidestepping the desktop and laptops). For the brands to engage with the consumer across the engagement cycle was therefore super critical. However, this is engagement cannot mean only identifying and purchasing steps but addressing the full buying cycle ranging from discovery to awareness to buying to fulfilment to advocacy. Rezolve helps the brand across all these steps with a bonus – Instantly. The instant functionality ensures significant reductions in dropout rates across the buying. Brands are using Rezolve’s capabilities from helping consumers be aware of the brand to get them to brand advocates. Nowhere are these functionalities important than in India with young, empowered consumers at an unprecedented scale.

What will be the next areas of focus for Rezolve in terms of marketing, advertising and growth?

Sauvik: The future focus is to build more Instant products for real-time engagements powered by frequency and AI for retail and other industries. Rezolve Prima facie is not a technologist or a product instrument but a core marketing and advertising instrument which helps, conversion, huge volumes of commerce transactions and create a beautiful synergy for a customer between online to offline and vice versa.

Sunder: Rezolve has engaged with the leading enterprise customers across Banking, Retail, e-Commerce, Travel & Hospitality, CPG and Government sector. The focus is on brands which want to scale up using the mobile apps. The response has been overwhelming. Brands have reimagined the consumer journeys with Rezolve’s unique capabilities which were not available to them thus far. Rezolve has partnered with digital marketing agencies to increase the outreach to brands with an appetite for growth. In the coming months, Rezolve will partner with some of the marquee brands to help them scale their customer experience quotient.