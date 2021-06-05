Ogilvy Bangalore's film for TI Cycles of India is an ode to the bicycle

The film is made entirely by using photographs that capture the state of bicycles today

Ogilvy has paid a tribute to bicycles on World Bicycle Day for TI Cycles of India. Due to the pandemic, cycling enthusiasts and forced to stay indoors and cannot celebrate a day dedicated entirely to the,.

"As a brand we have always stood for good health and positivity and there is no better day than today to spread this message. We want people to look towards a better tomorrow and have hope that someday we will welcome a world where #WeWillRideAgain," said the agency.

This film is designed to inspire people and to remind people of the joys of cycling. And hold on to the belief that we will be able to experience that joy very soon.

Sushant Jena, Senior Vice President, TI Cycles of India: “Today, all of us are facing really difficult times. We want to move out of homes but keeping everyone's safety in mind, we aren't. On World Bicycle Day, TI Cycles wanted to celebrate with everyone. Keeping this safety in mind we are reaching out with a message of hope, longing and something we all are looking forward to - go out and ride again.

We are hopeful that the situation gets back to normal soon and while waiting for safer days to ride, we want to celebrate the spirit of good rides and good times."

George Kovoor, Digital Lead, Ogilvy South: “Our spirits are much like a cycle in the garage today, dampened, rusted. But like the sun rises every morning after the darkest nights , these tough times too shall pass. We wanted to draw this parallel to reinforce the message of positivity and hope that our brand is all about. This is a simple film about a simple thought- good things, like cycling, will come to us again!”

The film is made entirely by using photographs that capture the state of bicycles today. Bicycles that have been parked all around our homes- in bedrooms, living rooms, terraces and basements, waiting for the day that they will be used again.

