No exemption for traditional news with digital media presence in new IT Rules: MIB

MIB has issued an order clarifying that the ministry shall not provide any extension for furnishing of information under rule 18 of Information technology Rules 2021 and neither will there be any exceptions made.



An excerpt from the letter says, “The rational for including the digital news portals/websites of the organizations having traditional news platforms under the ambit of Digital Media Rules 2021 is well reasoned. Making any exception of the nature proposed will be discriminatory to the digital news publishers who do not have a traditional TV/print platform. As already mentioned, since the Code of Ethics requires such digital platforms to follow the existing norms/content regulations which are in vogue for traditional print and TV media, there is no additional regulatory burden for such entities. Accordingly, the request for exempting the digital news content of such organizations from the ambit of Digital media Rules 2021 cannot be acceded to.”

Ever since the new IT rules came in to existence, most media organizations with either with a television or print operation protested against coming under fresh set of regulations. The legacy media argued that they were already governed by other set of media regulations.

