Nielsen announces enhanced identity system for digital ad ratings

Nielsen has announced the release of its enhanced Nielsen Identity System for Digital Ad Ratings in 15 markets, including India, starting 1st February 2022. This change enables more accurate digital ad measurement, connecting digital impressions to the demographics of people across billions of devices in preparation for a cookieless future.

Following the roll-out in the UK, Italy, and France on 1st February, the enhanced Nielsen Identity System for Digital Ad Ratings is planned for release in Japan, Australia, India, and Germany on April 1st; Spain, Brazil, Indonesia, and Canada on 1st May; and Singapore, Mexico, Thailand, and Hong Kong on 1st June. Nielsen plans to release the enhanced Identity System across other markets on a monthly cadence following the initial releases in 2022.

“The Nielsen Identity System serves to unify the identity data that Nielsen receives in an interoperable way across the media ecosystem. Advertisers and publishers can use Nielsen measurement with confidence knowing that when a digital ad is viewed then the measured demographics are appropriately assigned and the audiences are deduplicated across mobile and PC platforms in order to get to true people based metrics. Nielsen achieves this by uniquely combining Nielsen assets with third party data sets calibrated against truth sets,” the company said.

Sarah Miller, SVP, Product Management at Nielsen, commented "With this enhancement to our Identity System we are taking another step to assure the longevity of ad measurement amidst the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. Because of Nielsen's unique data assets, we are not only able to adjust and correct licensed third party user registration data using panels, we have also developed sophisticated machine learning algorithms to cluster digital IDs into people and correct for any possible imbalances from the market's universe of users. It is this advanced data science methodology fueled by the sheer volume of Nielsen Identities that will empower the digital ad measurement into the future."

"Nielsen continues to evolve its technologies and methodologies for independent measurement of audiences as the industry itself evolves to utilise cross-media measurement," said Sean Cohan, Nielsen's Chief Growth Officer and President, International. "Nielsen's strategic measurement approach positions the company to deliver deduplicated audiences across linear and digital as part of Nielsen ONE."







Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)