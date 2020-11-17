New Emerging World of Journalism launches NEWJ Gujarati

New Emerging World of Journalism Pvt Ltd (NEWJ) has announced the launch of NEWJ Gujarati on the occasion of the Gujarati New Year, Bestu Varas.

NEWJ Gujarati is catering to the growing demand of news and feature video content in Gujarati on social media and leading OTT platforms. The Gujarati channel adds to the network reach of over 16 billion and aggregated viewership of over 5.6 billion that NEWJ commands.

Speaking on the launch, Shalabh Upadhyay, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, said, “As more and more people in India access the internet, a multilingual digital and social media ecosystem is the need of the hour. Gujarat and Gujarati diaspora have always been a key driver of India’s story and NEWJ Gujarati will work towards creating engaging visual content for this market. This new channel will be part of our expansion and include more offerings in the near future”.

On the occasion, Siddharth Zarabi, Managing Editor, said, “The first Gujarati language publication (a weekly business journal) was started 198 years ago. Over the two centuries since, the consumption of news has changed. India is now an overwhelmingly mobile-first online market, with three out of four Indians using smartphones as their main device for consuming news. At such a time, NEWJ Gujarati will be an easy to access, credible and positive voice that will recognise different aspects of Gujarat, its society, culture, business and politics”.