Siddharth Zarabi joins Business Today TV as Managing Editor

Siddharth Zarabi, Senior Journalist and Macro-Economic Policy Expert, has joined Business Today TV as Managing Editor. He will be reporting to Rahul Kanwal, News Director TVTN and Executive Director, Business Today.

An award-winning media professional and Chevening Scholar, Siddharth Zarabi is among India’s best-known journalists with over two decades of experience as a results-oriented, decisive leader. He has served stints at Bloomberg TV India, CNBC TV18, Hindustan Times, The Financial Express and Business Standard

Siddharth has led newsrooms in marquee Indian print companies, as well as headed two business news channels with global partners. Credited with multiple content and platform innovations in the fiercely competitive news industry, he has deep knowledge and wide experience across the media value chain.

