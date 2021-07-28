Netflix sets up its first Music Creative and Production team in Mumbai

Netflix has set up its first Music Creative and Production team in Mumbai which is the first in the Asia Pacific region, Ramprasad Sundar, Manager, Music Creative and Production, said in a blog. The team will provide production support to Netflix creators in India and connect them with local music talent.

Ramprasad Sundar will lead the Music Creative and Production team. "I am excited to lead this new Music Creative and Production team in India. Bringing viewers closer to the stories we tell through the magical combination of sight and sound is very inspiring. I can’t wait to get started," he said.

"As we grow in India, we are committed to making a universe of exciting and authentic stories from all corners of the country and in all languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and more. To provide exceptional production support to our creators in India and connect them with local music talent, we have set up our first Music Creative and Production team in Mumbai. The team will partner with composers, producers, labels, publishers, and artist management teams to bring incredible music to our series and films from India for our members around the world," Ramprasad Sundar said.

He further stated that the team will support creators and producers in creating an instantly recognizable sonic brand for titles, like the theme song to Sacred Games, and drive conversations around our titles such as the Tamil blockbuster film Jagame Thandhiram, pictured above, through soundtracks and music promotions.

The Music Creative and Production team will also partner with organizations across the country on bespoke programs and a range of initiatives, including workshops for training music supervisors and music editors. With the aim of developing the next generation of music supervisors and specialists, the team will work towards building a more inclusive talent pipeline of individuals from underrepresented groups.

