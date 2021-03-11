Netflix India testing Mobile+ plan priced at Rs 299/month

Netflix India is testing a new entry level plan with select users. The Mobile+ plan will be priced at Rs 299/month. Under this plan, subscribers will be able to watch its shows and films in high definition (HD) on a single screen at a time.



Currently, Netflix India has one mobile-only plan which is priced at Rs 199/month and allows viewing in standard definition (SD) on one smartphone or tablet at a time. The platform had also tested a similar plan priced at Rs 349 in July 2020, however, it was not rolled out for the general subscribers.



"We launched the mobile plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice Mobile+ brings. We'll only roll it out long-term if they do," a Netflix spokesperson told ETtech.



According to Media Partners Asia estimates, Netflix was expected to close 2020 with 4.6 million paid subscribers.

