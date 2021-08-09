MPL Sports unveils #FanBannJaaoge campaign to tell stories of Olympics' champions

The campaign will be run across all mediums - from TV and print to social and digital

When MPL Sports Foundation, signed up with the Indian Olympic Association, to be the principal partner of the IOA, it was not just for the Tokyo Olympics, they were committed to the team as a principal partner for the Indian team to the Asian Games 2022 and the Commonwealth Games 2022 as well.

MPL looked at the Olympic landscape in India and saw that many organisations, government as well as private, were doing stellar work in athletes' training & support. The TOPS scheme of the Government has been helping in identifying and training athletes since 2014. The Odisha government was doing an exceptional job in supporting the Indian hockey team. In the private/non-profit sector, Olympic Gold Quest and the Inspire Institute of Sports continue to do admirable work in assisting athletes.

There was one missing factor. One that separates great sports clubs and organisations from the good - which is a robust fan base. While the Indian cricket team, IPL teams and football clubs in India had a large fan base, the Indian Olympic team never had a fan army rooting for them.

The #FanBannJaaoge campaign came in to fill this gap. The premise was simple - know your athletes, their stories and their craft and you will become a fan. The champion’s stories were told through all mediums - from TV and print to social and digital. Also, there was an appeal to several sports clubs and organizations to jointly create a fan army. KKR, Gokulam FC, Shillong Lajong, Real Kashmir, Ultimate Table Tennis, Delhi Football, Goa FC - all joined in with their fans. Together with the users on MPL, a 100 million-plus virtual fan army was formed to cheer for our athletes.

Tokyo 2020 has been exceptional for India. All athletes fought like champions and gave their hearts out. They have won the hearts and minds of a billion-plus Indians. There has been a massive outpouring of support across the country for our Olympic team.

A moot question to ask is - Have they all become fans of our Indian athletes? Fandom goes beyond the celebration of the winners. It is about unconditional love and unwavering devotion, irrespective of the results. It is about keeping the faith. And more importantly, supporting the athletes beyond the Olympics.

The #103Champions campaign that is running addresses this. Six indomitable athletes and the Indian hockey team, 25 out of the 128 India contingent, came back with the medals. They have become the toast of the nation. Terms like moment marketing and newsjacking are dominating marketing discussions.

The champions who fought with all their might and who need support now and in the future. People do not cheer just Mirabai Chanu, but also Sushila Chanu, the midfield powerhouse of the women’s hockey team. While Lovlina Borgohain should be celebrated, Diksha Dagar, the 20-year hearing impaired champion golfer who made it to Tokyo as the last Indian entry must be honoured as well. Neeraj Chopra and KT Irfan, who in 2019, became the first Indian athlete to qualify for Tokyo 2020, they should all be celebrated.

These are the 103 who will make their nation proud again. 1.3 billion Indians can become their fans and shower their absolute love and devotion on them and all the other athletes who did not go to Tokyo but are poised to make their mark on the global stage

Here’s hoping that we are truly entering a golden period of Indian sports complete with our champion athletes and a billion fans.

