Meta introduces broadcast channels on Facebook and Messenger

Keeping tune with the mood of the electorate and the upcoming national elections, Bharat is everywhere, from banner headlines to solemn placards to colourful social media posts. And as we throng towards the country’s main festive season, brands are going all in on Brand Bharat to appeal to the masses.

With ever-increasing internet penetration and a burgeoning middle class, India’s e-commerce industry, valued at approximately $22 billion in 2018 and $72 billion in 2022, is expected to surge to $325 billion by 2030, states a report by Deloitte, while Statista pegs the figure at an even more ambitious $350 billion.

And, integral to this growth, especially in the view of the Union government, is the consolidation of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which is coming up as a force to be reckoned with in a hyper-competitive and crowded arena.

“Indigenous brands are harnessing the potential of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to expand their market reach, seamlessly integrate with e-commerce platforms, implement cost-effective marketing strategies, ensure seamless financial transactions, and harness data-driven insights to augment their visibility and revenue during the festive season. Moreover, they eagerly anticipate the innovative application of the ONDC Network Gift Card, a pioneering network-level gift card poised to revolutionize corporate gifting and employee engagement,” shared Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues.

This card, featuring a maximum value of Rs 10,000, operates in conjunction with India's native Rupay Network and will be offered by an array of banks and fintech institutions possessing RBI-endorsed licences for prepaid transactions (it's worth noting that Yes Bank and OmniCard have taken the lead as the initial two issuers, enabling sponsors to directly engage with them for the acquisition and distribution of these gift cards).

According to Rathore, the return on investment on ONDC, during the festive season, is expected to be higher due to its increasing adoption rate. “However, in absolute terms, the revenue percentage may remain relatively low compared to retail and large e-commerce channels.”

While these figures may still be modest, Girish Ramachandra, Founder & CEO of Shopalyst notes that ONDC offers an additional sales channel for brands - homegrown as well as multinational. “They can join the growing list of brands that are thriving on the ONDC network, and get discovered on various buyer apps like PayTM, Pincode and others. There is a growing trend of brands launching products, which are aligned with local customs and traditions. It could be chocolate gift packs for Holi and Diwali, or Ayurveda-based cosmetics by global brands and homegrown digitally native brands.”

ONDC’s network already includes over 50,000 merchants, primarily focusing on groceries and food, though other segments, especially fashion and accessories are fast growing.

Shubham Srivastava, AVP D2C Pro, a Team Pumpkin vertical, adds that ONDC can help SMEs in various ways, including in terms of visibility, gaining credibility, access to a diverse consumer base, enhanced digital presence, promotions, adhering to industry standards, access to bulk purchasing and efficiency.

“With the proposed lower margin structures on the platform, it's a plus one for the brands and helps to have better profit for sellers and value gain for consumers. The #VocalForLocal campaign comes under the very spotlight, especially during peak festive season,” he says.

Brands such as boAt, Havells and Fabindia are capitalizing on the "Bharat" concept and locally crafted products to distinguish themselves during the festive period, which resonates with the growing preference for homegrown items and a sense of national pride among consumers.

“By spotlighting products that are authentically Indian, these brands can tap into this sentiment, create a unique brand identity, and connect with consumers who value traditional craftsmanship and support for local businesses. Additionally, promoting locally made products can contribute to sustainability and environmental awareness, factors that are increasingly important in consumers' decision-making,” asserts Rathore.

Manish Solanki, COO and Co-Founder, TheSmallBigIdea, says any brand that wants to pursue e-commerce business needs to focus on the three C’s - Connectivity, Convenience, and Cost-effectiveness. Homegrown brands in India have a golden opportunity to achieve all three during the festive season by strategically leveraging the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

“Firstly, they should actively join the extensive ONDC network to significantly expand their reach and connect with a broader customer base. The platform offers a secure and seamless transaction experience, which is crucial for creating trust and encouraging festive spending. Homegrown brands can enhance the visibility of their products by showcasing them on this expansive platform, making it easier for potential buyers to discover and purchase during the festive shopping spree,” he says.

Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder, Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says that to maximise their presence, brands should list their products quickly, sweeten the deal with competitive pricing and discounts, roll out targeted marketing campaigns, and ace it with top-notch customer service.

"ONDC calls for speedy product listings. But here's the real kicker – the magic of 'Made in India'. Brands are tapping into this by proudly flaunting the 'Made in India' label and collaborating with local artisans for unique, ethically sourced products. Why? It's a connection with Indian consumers, a distinct edge over competitors, and a nod to the eco-conscious trend. This trend is poised for growth, with more Indians supporting local businesses. So, homegrown brands, ride the ONDC wave and embrace 'Bharat' and locally-crafted products this festive season. It's your ticket to connect, stand out, and soar in sales."