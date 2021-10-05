Mark Zuckerberg apologises for FB outage, loses $7 billion after stocks plummet

Zuckerberg, who ranked 3rd on the billionaires' list, has now slipped to 5th spot behind Bill Gates

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 11:17 AM
Following a global, 6-hour-long outage of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram services, FB co-founder Mark Zuckerberg took to the internet to apologise for the "disruption." The outage also came at a hefty cost for Zuckerberg as his personal wealth plummeted by $7 billion in a matter of hours.

According to a media report, Zuckerberg also slipped to 5th spot of the billionaire list after Facebook stocks plunged during the outage. At $121.6 billion, he is behind Bill Gates.

According to reports, the outage has occurred due to an error in Facebook’s domain name system (DNS) records. According to Alex Stamos, former chief security officer at Facebook who is now director of Stanford University’s Internet Observatory, the cause of the issue is probably a bad configuration or code push to the network management system.

