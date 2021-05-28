Lawyer drags Twitter to Delhi HC over its non-compliance with intermediary guidelines

Supreme Court and Delhi High Court Advocate Amit Acharya has filed a petition in Delhi High Court against Twitter for not complying with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which came into effect from 26th May.



As per Acharya's plea, Twitter must perform its statutory and executive duties as a "significant social media intermediary".



Twitter has said that it will comply with the intermediary guidelines in India however it also plans to advocate changes to certain elements of these regulations which it says will inhibit free and open public conversation. The platform has sought a three-month extension to comply with the guidelines.



The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had retorted by saying that the platform's statement "is an attempt to dictate its terms to the world's largest democracy". "Through its actions and deliberate defiance, Twitter seeks to undermine India's legal system. Furthermore, Twitter refuses to comply with those very regulations in the Intermediary Guidelines on the basis of which it is claiming safe harbour protection from any criminal liability in India," the MeitY said in a scathing statement.