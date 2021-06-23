Join the Taboola-e4m Roundtable on Monetisation Strategies for Digital Publishers

Speakers on this roundtable will discuss what it takes publishers to improve their audience engagement.

Exchange4media in association with Taboola is hosting a roundtable on decoding the newer monetisation strategies for digital publishers today at 4 pm.

As we know the audience engagement is singularly important for publishers today. Consumers have instant access to a variety of media and would not hesitate to click or tap away if they are not engaged. The exchange4media Publishers’ Roundtable, powered by Taboola, will discuss what it takes for publishers to improve their audience engagement.

The speakers on the panel include: Shouneel Charles, Executive VP Digital, Times Now, Samarth Sharma, Chief Business Officer, Asianet News, Pradeep Gairola, VP and Business Head, Digital, The Hindu and Hemant Jain, Sr EVP and Head of Digital Business, Lokmat. The session chair for tis discussion will be Chanan Fogel, Vice President APAC, Taboola.

To register for the webinar please follow this link:

https://exchange4media.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ARjxr1mmS92WjD8LsI5-Ug

