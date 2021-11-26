ITC, Mindshare take top honours at Maddies

The Maddies Awards are back! Not that they ever left, but exchange4media Group is delighted to host the Maddies Awards 2021– the seventh edition of the Mobile Marketing Awards’ physically again. The event was held at the ITC Maratha, Mumbai on the evening of November 26.

The Maddies are known to acknowledge and recognize the finest in marketing stories and campaigns that put out an effective mobile marketing strategy. Under the 'Hall of Fame' category, Mindshare India walked away with 'Agency of the Year', while ITC was honoured with 'Mobile Marketer of the Year'.

Wavemaker bags 7 golds, Mindshare wins 5 golds and PHD-Omnicom Media Group wins 4 golds for their impactful mobile marketing campaigns. Continuing the winning momentum with one gold each were Creativeland Asia, Wunderman Thompson Advertising, Korra Worldwide Agency, Smile Foundation, and Carat India, among others.

Brands that won one or more golds included Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Aditya Birla Capital, Perfetti Van Melle India, Reliance Jio, ICICI Lombard, PepsiCo India, Reckitt, DBS Bank, Godrej, Dabur, UltraTech, HDFC, Jubilant Foodworks, Cadbury Fuse, adidas, among others. Parle Biscuits also won gold for Special Category ‘Brands For Bharat’presented by ShareChat.

The entries are all judged around the themes of innovation, concept, execution and results by a highly experienced independent panel of the industry.

The presenting partner of the event is ABP Live while Bobble AI & Hindustan Times are co-gold partners. The event is co-powered by Voot, Vserv & Sharechat. Yellow.ai is the social automation partner and LinkedIn is the lanyard partner for the event.

This year, Maddies Awards had listed 650 entries of which 240 were shortlisted by the selection board to be whittled down to the final winners by the Grand Jury which was headed by Jury Chair, Hemant Malik-Divisional Chief Executive (Food Business), ITC. The Grand Jury that selected the winners comprised 28 industry leaders and innovators, who have propelled the advertising and marketing industry both in India and abroad.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)