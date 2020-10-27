Indian social media app Explurger sees over 60K downloads in 2 weeks of launch

Launched on India’s 74th Independence Day, Explurger, the new-age social media app, has seen over 60,000 downloads across iOS and Android smartphones, within the first week. And since then, many 1000s are joining it every day.

Built on cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, the ‘Made in India’ app has users from 50+ countries, including the USA, the UK, Germany, South Africa, Australia, the UAE, and New Zealand.



Registered in Delhi, Explurger resonates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and aims to create a safe and secure platform for all its users.

Jitin Bhatia, Founder, Explurger, on the successful launch of the app, says, “Explurger is our gift to the world from India. It’s proof of India’s IT power and the spirit of innovation. I hope it puts our nation among the top app creating countries in the world. I am full of gratitude for people who have accepted Explurger. And I request everyone to download it and spread the word, so that the world connects on Explurger. Many celebrities have already made their accounts on Explurger, but it’d be even more special to have our dear PM Modi, US President Trump and Mark Zuckerberg Explurging.”

Many celebrities have not only joined the Aatm Nirbhar effort of Explurger but have also appealed to their followers to get on the app. Actor Kriti Verma (Dada Saheb Phalke award winner) said, “Explurger is an Indian app that is revamping the face of social media. It’s making socialising, travelling and the way we connect way more fun with its quirky features for us millennials. I feel immensely proud to see Indian entrepreneurs taking the lead. It is time to go Atmanirbhar and embrace Indian.”

With its simple yet innovative AI-based features, Explurger enables users to explore beyond their geographic reach, to find, interact, and connect with fellow users.