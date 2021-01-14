Impact Digital Power List: Sanjiv Mehta, Vineet Jain share digital journey of their brands

The much-awaited Impact Digital Power Business 100 List was finally unveiled on Wednesday, January 13. Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited, was ranked first in the coveted list. The second spot was taken by Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director, ITC, while the third position was bagged by Vineet Jain, Managing Director, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. Elated winners spoke of how the pandemic accelerated digital adoption, digital evolution of their brand and more.

On the recognition, Sanjiv Mehta said, “Talking about digital, what this epidemic has done is that it has accelerated the digital journey. According to me, recognizing and felicitating people in the space, like Impact Digital Power 100, would be an impetus for many other people to adopt technology, to change the way we do business, the way we communicate and the way we create ways for the economy and individual businesses.”

Vineet Jain spoke of the group’s digital journey over the years. “Our win is a recognition of the Times Group’s evolution from being a purely print business to platform-agnostic media conglomerate. The company was founded towards the end of 1998…Facebook in 2004. The Times Group went digital as early as 1997. It is this pioneering zeal that has kept us in a leadership position throughout our years of existence. Most of the world knows us as leaders of news but we are much more than that. Times Internet is India’s largest digital consumer products company. Our mission is to inform, entertain and enable consumers. Over the past few years, we have built strong brands beyond news,” he said.

RS Sodhi, Managing Director, Amul (GCMMF), shared how Amul leveraged digital in unique ways during the pandemic. On the honour, Sodhi said, “We have seen the power of digital during Covid as we have leveraged it in a spate of ways for rural, from veterinary services to generating apps for milk collection for 3.6 million farmers and payment too through digital. I also want to add that as the importance of digital increases each day, so does the responsibility that creators need to bear in mind while leveraging it.”

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India, spoke of Nestle’s digital journey and how it has evolved through the pandemic. “It's a privilege to be a part of this unique recognition at a time when digital has now become front and centre as far as the consumer is concerned. The consumer journey is very clearly digital and is in cue with what they can access, what they can understand and what they can get digitally because we are in the situation of the pandemic where the consumer is increasingly dependent on the digital space in order to satisfy all the need for knowledge, information and products. At Nestle, all our brands, whether it is Maggi, Nescafe, KitKat or any other, are all interconnected within the digital space. Through the pandemic, we have made even more strong strides in connecting ourselves with the consumers digitally,” he asserted.

Expressing his gratitude on the honour, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP News network said, “I hope that we at ABP Live through our digital properties will be making a difference in the society. We are working towards launching in a spate of different languages and will be foraying into the South too as we journey ahead to complete our mission to touch more and more lives through the digital medium.”

Meanwhile, Narasimhan Eswar, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Reckitt Benckiser Hygiene, spoke of how 2020 helped him on a personal level to take his digital learnings to the next level. “I accept this on behalf of my incredible RB team that works on e-commerce, on digitization and digital marketing. We have been on this journey for the last three years with all seriousness and intent. Digital journey has taken a step change with the inflection point with Covid. I think from a company point of view, it's a major opportunity for India and companies to leverage this inflection point and take our businesses to the next level. Personally, it has been an amazing journey for me as I have gone back to being a student and taken classes in digital marketing. So it's great being a student, we are all still learning. Thank you so much again to exchange4media for this honour,” he remarked.

Furthermore, Ahmed Elsheikh, President, India Region, PepsiCo, spoke of the relevance of digitization in these times. “I accept this on behalf of my PepsiCo team. 2020 has been the most challenging for one and only. Digitization has never been more relevant today as it has redefined the way we do business from communication with our consumer and connecting with them, connecting with the end supply chain to managing work from home with employees,” Elsheikh said.

Meanwhile Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director- Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki spoke of how the adoption of digital in the traditional auto industry has grown. “For the auto industry, we have been quite a traditional industry so far but the digital landscape has transformed all that. We are just starting in some ways with digital transformation. So I hope to be a part of the revolution and keep up the momentum,” Srivastava exclaimed.

Impact Digital Power 100 2020, which is in its third edition, is touted as the most definitive list featuring the most formidable personalities who have helped build the digital ecosystem in India.

The Business 100 List comprises promoters and heads of media companies who have pioneered the digital revolution in the country through their vision, passion, and commitment. It also has names of the top leadership of companies (advertisers) that have supported the digital media as a marketing tool through their innovations and investments.

