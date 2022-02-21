Gujarat Titans unveils team logo in metaverse

The new IPL franchise becomes the first sports team in India to launch its team logo in the metaverse on Spatial.io

Gujarat Titans unveiled the team logo in the metaverse on Spatial.io. With this, the new IPL franchise becomes the first team in India to launch its own space in the virtual world. The logo was launched by the team’s Head Coach – Ashish Nehra, Captain – Hardik Pandya and batsman – Shubman Gill, who had the first-ever interaction in The Titans Dugout in the metaverse.

The logo shows an apex echoing the spirit for what they are called the ‘Titans’ – to move upward and beyond with the aim to achieve higher goals. It symbolises the aspirations of the team to achieve the ‘pinnacle’ of success in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

The much-anticipated team logo takes inspiration from the shape of a ‘Kite’ that soars up and high in the sky, reflecting the team’s urge to scale new horizons of endless possibilities. As kite-flying is an integral part of Gujarat’s cultural heritage with festivities like Uttarayan festival, the logo reflects the rich cultural heritage and legacy of the state, basis which the team’s foundation is built upon.

The logo also features a ‘bolt of lightning’, symbolizing the sheer energy and the immense power to illuminate even the darkest of the skies in a split second, which in the context of the team, will stand for their determination to turn adversity into triumph.

